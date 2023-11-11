Understanding the Global Perception of Biden’s War

The ongoing conflict between Israel and Gaza has captured the attention of the world, and as the situation escalates, the blame game begins. While Israel’s military actions dominate the headlines, it is becoming increasingly clear that many view this as President Joe Biden’s war.

The perception of American ownership of the conflict stems from decades of substantial military and diplomatic support provided by the United States to Israel. Over the years, the US has given Israel approximately $243.9 billion in aid, making it the single biggest beneficiary of US foreign aid. This financial support, coupled with the advanced weaponry provided by the US, creates the perception that the two countries are in lockstep.

The US arms industry also plays a significant role in enabling the Israeli siege of Gaza. During quarterly earnings calls, executives from major military contracting companies such as RTX, Boeing, and Northrop Grumman indirectly acknowledged the attacks on Israel, highlighting how these geopolitical developments could lead to increased Pentagon budgets and product orders. Shockingly, there was no mention of the dire humanitarian situation in Gaza. In fact, Raytheon, a subsidiary of RTX, announced the construction of a new facility in Arkansas to produce missiles for Israel’s Iron Dome system.

The perception of US responsibility for the conflict is further fueled by years of unwavering support for Israel across administrations from both political parties. This support has often come in the form of shielding Israel from United Nations resolutions through the US’s use of veto power. Additionally, President Biden’s recent visit to Israel, where he embraced Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in a metaphorical bear hug, further solidified the notion that the US stands firmly behind Israel.

As the conflict continues to escalate and Israel expands its siege of Gaza, the perception of Biden’s ownership of this war will only grow stronger. This poses several challenges for the Biden administration. Firstly, it impacts the president’s electability, particularly among young American voters who are increasingly critical of his unwavering support of Israel. Secondly, it undermines US influence in other international conflicts where the support of traditional allies, such as Ukraine, is crucial. Lastly, it has sparked massive protests against Israel’s military campaign in Arab and Muslim states, as well as countries across the Global South, further isolating the US.

In reality, the Biden administration has reportedly advised Israel behind the scenes to delay a ground assault and has voiced concerns about the potential consequences of a full-scale invasion. It is important to note that the US does not have boots on the ground in Israel, and it remains unclear under what conditions, if any, the US would intervene.

While the perception of Biden’s responsibility for the conflict may not align with the reality of the situation, it cannot be ignored. The perception has been built over decades of substantial US support for Israel, creating the impression that Israel’s actions are enabled by the United States. Addressing this perception and finding a path towards a peaceful resolution will be crucial for the Biden administration in navigating the complexities of the Middle East and restoring its standing on the global stage.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

1. How much aid has the United States provided to Israel?

The United States has given Israel approximately $243.9 billion in aid over the years, adjusted for inflation.

2. How has the US arms industry contributed to the conflict?

The US arms industry has played a significant role in enabling the ongoing siege of Gaza by providing advanced weaponry to Israel.

3. What is the perception of US support for Israel?

The perception is that the United States unconditionally supports Israel, as evidenced by its unwavering backing across administrations from both political parties.

4. How does the perception of Biden’s ownership of the war impact him?

The perception negatively impacts President Biden’s electability, particularly among young American voters who are critical of his support for Israel. It also undermines US influence in other international conflicts and leads to protests against the president.

5. Has the Biden administration voiced concerns about Israel’s actions?

Yes, the Biden administration has reportedly advised Israel behind the scenes to delay a ground assault and has expressed concerns about the potential consequences of a full-scale invasion.

Sources:

– [United States-Israel Military Aid Agreement](https://www.state.gov/united-states-israel-military-aid-agreement/)

– [Support for Israel: Policy Change in Congress](https://obamawhitehouse.archives.gov/blog/2016/09/14/support-israel-policy-change-congress)