New Record-Breaking Summer: A Season of Extremes

As temperatures continue to soar around the globe, scientists have confirmed that the recent summer has been the hottest on record, surpassing previous records by a significant margin. From June to August, the average global temperature reached 16.77 degrees Celsius (62.19 Fahrenheit), a staggering 0.66 degrees Celsius above the average for the period from 1990 to 2020. This surpasses the previous record set in August 2019 by nearly 0.3 degrees Celsius.

These rising temperatures, which track the average air temperature worldwide, are breaking records by larger margins than ever before. This data supports what many had feared: this summer has been scorching hot, particularly in the Northern Hemisphere, with record-breaking heat waves and unprecedented ocean temperatures.

In fact, the summer of 2023 has seen a series of unprecedented records. June was the hottest June ever recorded, followed by the hottest July, both surpassing previous records by wide margins. August also set a new record as the warmest month, second only to July this year. The global average temperature for August reached 16.82 degrees Celsius, which was 0.31 degrees warmer than the previous record set in 2016.

“The dog days of summer are not just barking, they are biting,” said António Guterres, secretary-general of the United Nations, acknowledging the severity of the situation. “Our planet has just endured a season of simmering – the hottest summer on record. Climate breakdown has begun.”

Both July and August exceeded the estimated 1.5 degrees Celsius warming threshold, indicating the urgent need to address climate change. While scientists primarily focus on long-term temperature rises, these intermittent breaches serve as a glimpse into the future. They provide insight into what summers might look like if global temperatures continue to rise by 1.5 degrees Celsius.

“The Northern Hemisphere just had a summer of extremes – with repeated heatwaves fueling devastating wildfires, harming health, disrupting daily lives, and wreaking lasting havoc on the environment,” stated Petteri Taalas, secretary-general of the World Meteorological Organization.

The effects of extreme heat are not confined to the Northern Hemisphere. Countries in the Southern Hemisphere have also experienced abnormally warm winters, with above-average temperatures recorded in various regions. From Australia to South America and even Antarctica, these startling temperatures illustrate the global impact of climate change.

Furthermore, global average ocean temperatures have reached unprecedented levels, leading to more intense hurricanes in the Atlantic and typhoons in the Pacific. Marine heatwaves have been observed, such as the one off the coast of Florida in July, where ocean temperatures soared to “hot tub” levels. Additionally, the North Atlantic experienced an unprecedented marine heatwave in June, with water temperatures up to 5 degrees Celsius hotter than usual.

The trajectory of the year suggests that 2023 is likely to become one of the warmest years on record, possibly surpassing the current record set in 2016. With four months remaining, temperatures are only 0.01 degrees Celsius below the previous record. Additionally, scientists predict that next year, with the anticipated arrival of El Niño, a natural climate fluctuation, temperatures are likely to climb even higher.

Samantha Burgess, deputy director of the Copernicus Climate Change Service, highlighted the gravity of the situation. “This El Niño is developing in a warmer ocean than any previous El Niño, so we are watching with interest how this event develops in terms of strength and impact.” Burgess emphasized that if we continue to rely on planet-heating fossil fuels, the situation will worsen, leading to more broken climate records and more frequent extreme weather events.

