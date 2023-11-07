Climate Crisis: Hottest Summer Breaks Records, Signaling Urgent Need for Change

New data from the European Union’s Copernicus Climate Change Service reveals that this summer was the hottest on record, surpassing the previous record set in 2019. The global average temperature from June to August reached 16.77 degrees Celsius (62.19 Fahrenheit), which is 0.66 degrees Celsius above the 1990 to 2020 average. This increase may seem small, but in the context of global climate, it is significant. Typically, record-breaking temperatures are broken by only hundredths of a degree.

These findings confirm the growing concern and observations of many who have experienced searingly hot temperatures across the Northern Hemisphere this summer. Heat waves, unprecedented ocean temperatures, and devastating wildfires have ravaged parts of the United States, Europe, and Japan. The effects of climate change are becoming increasingly tangible.

The significance of this record-breaking summer goes beyond mere statistics. António Guterres, the United Nations Secretary-General, describes it as a “season of simmering,” warning that climate breakdown has already begun. Both July and August exceeded pre-industrial temperatures by 1.5 degrees, a threshold that scientists have emphasized should not be crossed to avert catastrophic impacts.

While these temporary breaches serve as a preview of what lies ahead at 1.5 degrees of warming, they also indicate a need for immediate action to mitigate climate change. Petteri Taalas, Secretary-General of the World Meteorological Organization, remarks on the “summer of extremes” in the Northern Hemisphere, with repeated heatwaves causing wildfires, disrupting lives, and inflicting lasting damage to the environment.

Furthermore, the impact extends to the Southern Hemisphere, where unusually warm winters have been experienced in Australia, parts of South America, and Antarctica. This global crisis extends to the oceans as well, with record-breaking ocean temperatures strengthening hurricanes and typhoons.

While the final ranking for 2023’s global average temperature is yet to be determined, it is anticipated to be among the hottest on record. Currently, it ranks as the second-warmest, just 0.01 degrees Celsius below 2016, the warmest year recorded. Scientists warn that next year may bring even higher temperatures due to the presence of El Niño, a climate fluctuation that heightens sea-surface temperatures.

The message from experts is clear: urgent and concerted action is necessary. Samantha Burgess, deputy director of Copernicus, emphasizes that climate records and extreme weather events will persist until greenhouse gas emissions are significantly reduced. It is through collective efforts and a transition away from fossil fuels that we can hope to address and mitigate the growing climate crisis.