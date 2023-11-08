United Nations Resumes Food Aid to Ethiopia Following Suspension

The United Nations World Food Program (WFP) has made the decision to slowly resume food aid to Ethiopia, putting an end to a nearly five-month suspension that affected millions of people. This move comes after the discovery of a significant scheme to steal donated grain, which led to the initial suspension of aid. However, the pause in food distribution has been met with criticism, with claims that hundreds of people have died of hunger as a result.

The WFP has now started testing small-scale distribution in select areas of Ethiopia, including the Tigray region, which is recovering from a recent conflict. Enhanced controls and measures have been implemented, such as digitally registering beneficiaries, adding markings to grain sacks, and introducing feedback hotlines. The agency is hopeful that these measures will help ensure that food assistance reaches those who need it most.

The suspension of food aid was extended to the entire country in June, with the United States also halting its assistance while negotiating with the Ethiopian government for system reforms. The theft of grain was found to be an extensive operation, with stolen food aid being sold in markets that still carried the U.S. flag. Aid workers suspect high-ranking Ethiopian officials to be involved in the diversion, although the government has dismissed these claims.

Donors have called for the removal of Ethiopia’s government from the aid system, but the WFP continues to work closely with the government at all levels. The resumption of aid is not currently funded by the United States, which remains in suspension. However, resuming food assistance is a priority, and Secretary of State Antony Blinken has been actively engaging with Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed to address the situation.

The urgency to resume aid distribution has only grown, as reports indicate that hunger has already claimed hundreds of lives in the Tigray region alone. Humanitarian groups and religious leaders in Ethiopia have joined the calls for immediate action. The U.S. government has expressed its horror at the reports of hunger and theft, emphasizing the importance of holding officials accountable.

The resumption of food aid by the WFP not only provides relief to millions of Ethiopians but also serves as an opportunity to restore trust and ensure that assistance reaches those in need. The ultimate goal is to restart food distribution as soon as possible and prevent any further loss of life due to food shortages.