The Changing Landscape: Evaluating the Impact of the White House’s Shift on Israel

Amidst a devastating civilian death toll and a worsening humanitarian crisis in Gaza, the White House has undergone a noticeable change in its approach towards the Israeli government led by Benjamin Netanyahu. The Biden administration has abandoned its earlier dismissive stance on “red lines” for Israel in Gaza and now emphasizes the importance of international law and minimizing civilian casualties.

This shift in tone, however, has left many questioning the practical implications and sincerity behind these official statements. The altered rhetoric has not been accompanied by any significant changes in policy, raising doubts about the credibility of the United States’ response to the unfolding tragedy in Gaza.

While the administration previously expressed empathy towards Israel in the aftermath of Hamas’s October rampage that resulted in significant loss of life, mounting concerns over the human toll and the political ramifications at home have forced a change in approach. The majority of those killed in Gaza are women and children, with an estimated 80% of the population displaced by Israel’s offensive that aims to permanently dismantle Hamas.

In response to the grim prospects and the military actions in southern Gaza, senior administration officials have publicly called on Israel to exercise caution. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin warns that failing to protect civilians could lead to strategic defeat, driving them into the hands of the enemy. Vice-President Kamala Harris, speaking at the Cop28 climate summit, emphasizes the importance of respecting international humanitarian law. In a meeting with Egypt’s President Abdel Fatah al-Sisi, Harris firmly asserts the United States’ opposition to forced relocations, the siege of Gaza, and any redrawing of its borders.

While these statements may seem tough, they are seen as an admission that the previous approach had failed. Critics argue that they lack substance and lack the threat of real consequences. By not backing the rhetoric with concrete actions, the administration is providing cover for Netanyahu’s policies rather than effecting change.

To make their influence credible, some argue that the United States should condition its aid to Israel. This idea, championed by figures like Bernie Sanders, suggests that aid should be used to defend Israel rather than contribute to the destruction of Gaza. However, this approach faces significant obstacles, including Biden’s belief in maintaining unwavering support for Israel and potential backlash from domestic politics. Recent surveys show a growing opposition to Israel’s actions, particularly among Democrats, which could push the administration to reconsider its stance.

In conclusion, the shift in the White House’s rhetoric on Israel has highlighted the need for a more nuanced and proactive approach. While the change in tone is welcome, it remains to be seen whether it will be followed by concrete measures to address humanitarian concerns in Gaza. The growing calls for conditioning aid and the shifting political landscape in the United States may force the administration to reassess its stance and take more substantial action to influence the Israeli government’s policies.