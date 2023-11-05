Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has had devastating consequences, particularly for innocent children caught in the crossfire. While the war has become normalized to some degree, the horrifying statistics paint a bleak picture. According to the Ukrainian Prosecutor-General’s Office, at least 500 children have been killed, and over 1,000 wounded since the invasion began in February 2022. However, these figures are incomplete, and the actual toll is likely much higher.

The impact of this war extends beyond the loss of lives. Russia’s unlawful deportation and transfer of children from occupied areas of Ukraine to the Russian Federation has drawn international condemnation. The International Criminal Court has even issued an arrest warrant for President Vladimir Putin, accusing him of war crimes.

Despite the destruction caused by Putin’s actions in Ukraine, he may ultimately be remembered as the man who sought to destroy his own country. Renowned author Anne Applebaum believes that Putin’s regime has worsened the living standards, freedom, and culture of Russia itself. He has brought back elements of dictatorship and suppressed dissent, crushing all forms of independent thought and activity. Applebaum asserts that Putin is “really destroying modern Russia.”

This crushing of politics is evident in the prolonged prosecution of opposition leader Alexei Navalny. Navalny, known for his peaceful street protests, has faced constant harassment and imprisonment. Most notably, he was poisoned by Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) and later convicted on multiple criminal counts. His conviction and sentencing to 19 years in a maximum-security prison are seen as politically motivated, aimed at silencing any opposition to Putin’s rule.

Navalny’s case highlights the Kremlin’s fear of political challenges. By imprisoning him on dubious charges, they are further eroding Russia’s democratic principles and stifling any dissenting voices. The continued persecution of Navalny and others like him is a stark reminder of the shrinking political landscape in Russia.

As the war in Ukraine persists and Putin’s regime tightens its grip on power, it is crucial to highlight these grim realities. The international community must condemn Russia’s actions and support the restoration of peace and democratic values in both Ukraine and Russia. The future of these nations depends on raising awareness and standing up against the destruction caused by authoritarian rule.