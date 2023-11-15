The Elusive Maze of Gaza’s Underground Passages

In the tangled web of Gaza’s tunnels, a hidden world emerges as Hamas militants navigate hundreds of miles beneath the surface. These subterranean pathways serve multiple purposes, including launching attacks on Israeli targets, transporting weapons, and more recently, holding hostages. The extensive tunnel network has been a decades-long tool for Hamas in its ongoing conflict with Israel.

Estimates suggest that these tunnels span between 150 to 300 miles, an intricate labyrinth that has become increasingly difficult to quantify. In 2021, Hamas claimed that their underground network extended a staggering 311 miles, yet the veracity of this statement remains unverified. With approximately 1,300 tunnels, this covert system poses unique challenges for the Israel Defense Forces, particularly in the event of a ground invasion. These passageways vary in size, some as minuscule as 6-by-6 feet, and others even smaller.

Recent bombing campaigns carried out by Israel have targeted these tunnels extensively, with over 400 airstrikes on Tuesday alone and 320 on Monday. However, the labyrinthine nature of the network, combined with the compact size of Gaza—a mere 140 square miles with a population of approximately 2 million people—makes it arduous to eliminate this underground threat entirely.

Venturing deep beneath the surface, some of these tunnels reach astonishing depths of up to 100 feet, with one remarkable discovery revealing a passage as deep as 230 feet. Tunnels of this nature serve as covert arteries, affording Hamas operatives the ability to evade surveillance from aerial assets such as aircraft and satellites. It was in 2001 that these secretive channels were first employed to strike at Israel, and their use only intensified as advancements in surveillance technology necessitated the development of countermeasures.

The origins of these tunnels date back to the 1960s when they were initially dug for smuggling purposes. As surveillance technology progressed, more tunnels were constructed to evade detection. Following Hamas’ rise to power in 2007, tunnel construction escalated, and border tunnels emerged as a top priority. It was in 2013 that Israel discovered the expansive network and subsequently launched a massive offensive to obliterate it in 2014.

Israeli experts assert that Hamas leaders exploit certain segments of the tunnel network as command centers, orchestrating military operations from the shadows. It is believed that millions of dollars in aid received by Hamas have been allocated to fund the construction of these covert passages.

As the conflict between Israel and Hamas continues to escalate, the elusive nature of Gaza’s underground passages persists as a significant challenge. The intricate maze of tunnels serves as a lifeline for militants, allowing them to strike swiftly and vanish into the depths below. While efforts have been made to dismantle portions of this subterranean infrastructure, the enduring presence of these clandestine pathways ensures that the underground battleground between Israel and Hamas will retain its importance for years to come.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

What is the purpose of the tunnels in Gaza?

The tunnels in Gaza serve multiple purposes for Hamas militants, including launching attacks on Israeli targets, transporting weapons, and even holding hostages.

How extensive is the tunnel network in Gaza?

Estimates suggest that the tunnel network spans between 150 to 300 miles, with approximately 1,300 tunnels forming an intricate and extensive system.

Why is it difficult for Israel to target these tunnels?

The compact size of Gaza, combined with the complex nature of the tunnel network, makes it challenging for Israeli forces to completely eliminate this underground threat. Additionally, the tunnels’ depth allows Hamas operatives to evade aerial surveillance.

When were these tunnels first used?

Hamas began utilizing these secretive tunnels to attack Israel in 2001, and their usage escalated as surveillance technology advanced.

How are the tunnels financed?

It is believed that Hamas has used millions of dollars in aid to fund the construction and maintenance of these tunnels.

