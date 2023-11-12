The Future of Israeli Politics: Netanyahu’s Downfall and the Consequences of Hamas’ Attacks

Amid the ongoing crisis triggered by Hamas’ relentless attacks on Israel, the region finds itself at a critical crossroads. With Gaza bracing for a potential Israeli invasion and Iran increasing its threatening rhetoric, the war’s nature, extent, and repercussions raise numerous crucial questions. While it may be premature to draw definitive conclusions, certain implications are already apparent.

One significant outcome is the probable demise of Hamas, the Iranian-funded terrorist organization. The fierce acts of violence perpetrated by the group during this conflict will likely result in its ultimate downfall. The other major development is that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, in all likelihood, faces a similar fate. Public perception in Israel holds him responsible for the attack that led to the largest loss of Israeli lives in history, and this perception is undermining his leadership position.

As each passing day uncovers the true brutality of the terrorists and the human toll of their crimes, the narrow lens of political victories and losses appears trivial. However, because the actions of leaders and regional players will have far-reaching consequences for millions of lives, it is crucial to analyze how the attack in early October has potentially reshaped the power dynamics in the Middle East.

Netanyahu is gradually coming to terms with the realization that his more than two decades of political dominance are drawing to a close. Although he currently heads a “unity” government, it is widely expected that he will be forced out of office following the resolution of the Gaza conflict, if not earlier. Polls indicate that a significant majority of Israelis believe Netanyahu’s government failed to prevent the terror attack. Furthermore, a substantial portion of the population believes he should step down once the war concludes.

While a resounding victory in the war against Hamas could potentially revive Netanyahu’s prospects for survival, experts argue that this outcome is unlikely. Critics within Israeli political circles have expressed concerns about the disorder within Netanyahu’s government and the absence of a coherent plan for the aftermath of an invasion and the targeting of Hamas strongholds. This lack of strategic foresight has also raised eyebrows within the Biden administration.

The weeks ahead are fraught with risks, as Gaza’s high population density raises concerns about potential civilian casualties. The U.S. has repeatedly called on Israel to uphold international law and minimize harm to innocent Gazans. National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan emphasized the importance of granting dignity, safety, and security to the vast majority of Palestinians who have no affiliation with Hamas. To address these concerns, the U.S. exerted pressure on Israel, leading to the resumption of water supply to Gaza.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken, during his diplomatic engagements with regional leaders, stressed the need for civilian protection and expressed worries about the conflict escalating further. Iran, Hamas’ long-standing sponsor, has displayed increasing belligerence and signaled its readiness to actively defend its proxy. The Iranian Foreign Minister highlighted this stance during a meeting with Hamas’ leader residing in Qatar and suggested that Iran may become directly involved in the conflict depending on its progression.

To counter the potential for widespread escalation, the United States deployed a second carrier battle group to the Eastern Mediterranean, with the USS Dwight D. Eisenhower joining the USS Gerald R. Ford already stationed in the waters off Israel.

As Netanyahu’s career approaches its final chapter, his various aspirations also face significant obstacles. The unity government’s existence puts a halt to his attempts to undermine Israeli democracy through judicial reforms. Furthermore, any progress on the Israel-Saudi “normalization” deal that Netanyahu anticipated benefiting him politically will likely be on hold. The prospect of the Saudis entering into such an agreement seems highly unlikely if the Israeli invasion results in even greater Palestinian casualties.

In conclusion, the ongoing conflict has not only exposed the vulnerability of Hamas but also signals the end of Netanyahu’s era in Israeli politics. It is vital to understand the long-term consequences of these developments in the Middle East, considering the immense impact they will have on regional stability and the lives of millions. As the situation continues to evolve, one can only hope that a resolution will prioritize the safety and well-being of all affected parties.

FAQs

What triggered the current crisis in Israel?

The crisis was triggered by Hamas’ savage attacks on Israel.

What are the possible consequences of the war?

The war could result in the downfall of Hamas as well as the end of Benjamin Netanyahu’s political career.

How has the Israeli public reacted to the attacks?

The majority of Israelis perceive Netanyahu’s leadership failures as the cause of the attack and believe that he should step down as prime minister.

What concerns exist regarding the conflict in Gaza?

There are concerns about potential civilian casualties due to Gaza’s high population density.

How has the international community responded?

The U.S. has urged Israel to observe international law and protect innocent civilians. They have also pressured Israel to restore water supply to Gaza.

What is the potential for the conflict to escalate?

There is a possibility of the conflict spreading, with Iran signaling its readiness to actively defend Hamas.

What are the implications for Netanyahu’s ambitions?

Netanyahu’s plans for judicial reforms and the Israel-Saudi “normalization” deal are currently on hold, with uncertain prospects for their realization.