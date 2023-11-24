New Article: “Israel Restricts Palestinians’ Return to Northern Gaza”

Israel has announced that displaced Palestinians in northern Gaza will not be allowed to return to their homes, despite the four-day truce brokered by Qatar. While large numbers of displaced people were trying to go back to their homes, Israel has warned them that entering the north of the war-torn enclave is forbidden.

Several videos obtained by Al Jazeera showed Palestinians attempting to return to their homes in Beit Lahiya in the northern Gaza Strip. However, the Israeli army has described the area as a combat zone, despite the Palestinians’ insistence. In the attempt to make the trip to northern Gaza, at least two Palestinians have been killed and 11 have been wounded by the Israeli military.

Israeli officials have expressed concerns that Hamas might try to encourage or force civilians to return to the northern part of the Gaza Strip. As a result, the Israeli military has made preparations to prevent this from happening. Leaflets were dropped over southern Gaza, warning the hundreds of thousands of displaced Palestinians not to return north amid the ongoing ground offensive.

Palestinian news agency Wafa reported that seven people were wounded by Israeli forces while attempting to make the trip to northern Gaza. Some of the injured individuals were taken back to hospitals in the south of the territory. Two Palestinians were shot and killed by Israeli troops, while 11 others suffered leg wounds.

To ensure the safety of Gaza residents, an Israeli military spokesperson released a statement in Arabic, inviting them not to approach military forces or the areas north of the Gaza Valley. The spokesperson emphasized that the area is a combat zone and it is forbidden to stay there. The war is not yet over, and the Israeli military urged residents to obey safety warnings.

Following seven weeks of Israeli bombardment and ground invasions, many people in Gaza no longer have a home to return to. The ceasefire brings mixed emotions for the residents, as some are relieved that their loved ones are safe, while others are devastated by the loss of their homes and uncertainty about the future.

As the truce holds, there is looming uncertainty about whether the war will resume in a matter of days, according to Israeli officials. This news has disappointed and depressed many Palestinians who see the ceasefire as incomplete and unfair. They are eager to check on their homes and find out the fate of their family members.

This conflict between Israel and Gaza has resulted in a high death toll, with over 14,800 people in Gaza and around 1,200 in Israel losing their lives since October 7.

