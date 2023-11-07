Escalation of Drone Attacks Signals a New Phase in the Conflict

The recent surge in drone attacks targeting Russian territory is not only escalating the ongoing conflict, but also potentially changing the dynamics of the war. Analysts predict that these attacks, primarily carried out by Ukrainian-made drones, will continue to intensify and pose a significant challenge for Russia in the next phase of the conflict.

Ukraine’s use of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) to strike Russian military bases, airfields, and fuel depots is a clear indication of its evolving military strategy. By bringing the destruction and instability of war to Russia’s doorstep, Ukraine is demonstrating its determination to make life difficult for Russia and its leader, Vladimir Putin.

The attacks have recently extended beyond western, central, and southern Russian regions to include the capital, Moscow, and even Russian-occupied Crimea. This expansion of target areas highlights Ukraine’s growing reach and ability to strike Russian soil. The message is clear: the invasion of Ukraine by Russian forces has not made Crimea or Russia more secure, but rather has exposed them to greater vulnerabilities.

While the aerial assaults are causing disruptions and forcing Russia to allocate more air defense assets to protect its own territory, analysts believe that the attacks are unlikely to destabilize Putin’s regime unless they directly affect the elite. Although the drone attacks are forcing Russia to redistribute its defense assets and reduce their effectiveness on the frontlines, it is unlikely to create significant public unrest in Russian society.

However, the situation could change if the attacks start targeting the elite neighborhoods of Moscow, where Putin’s allies reside. The Kremlin would consider such attacks on civilian political infrastructure as a more pressing concern and would seek to prevent them from occurring.

Meanwhile, Ukraine is investing in the expansion of its drone production capabilities. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has expressed the need to significantly increase drone production to provide the military with a range of capabilities. Drones are perceived as critical assets that provide valuable intelligence and protection for frontline troops.

As the conflict continues to evolve, the escalation of drone attacks reflects the shifting dynamics on the ground. While the full impact of these attacks remains to be seen, it is clear that drones have become a game-changer in the conflict, allowing Ukraine to strike back and challenge Russian forces on their own territory. The conflict is entering a new phase, where technological advancements and unconventional warfare tactics play a significant role.