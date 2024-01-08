New Routes: The Global Journey of Migrants Escaping China

San Diego, California

Amidst an underground industry that aids migrants in their journey, a significant number of Chinese nationals are making their way from China to the United States. These individuals, driven by desperation and desire for a new life, are leaving behind the world’s second-largest economy and emerging superpower.

In makeshift camps scattered outside San Diego, California, dozens of Chinese nationals can be found. They wait, bundled up in hoodies and jackets, counting the time until US border control agents take them away for processing. These arrivals are part of a staggering new trend. Government data shows that in the first 11 months of 2023, over 31,000 Chinese citizens were picked up by law enforcement crossing illegally into the US from Mexico. This is a significant increase compared to an average of roughly 1,500 per year over the previous decade.

The influx of Chinese migrants making this dangerous crossing spotlights the urgency many feel to leave their native country, even amidst what leader Xi Jinping claims is a “national rejuvenation.” The economic struggles caused by three years of Covid-19 lockdowns and restrictions have left many Chinese people out of work and disenchanted with the ruling Communist Party’s authoritarian grip on life. Additionally, the crackdown on free speech, civil society, and religion under Xi’s leadership has driven others to flee.

Despite being outnumbered by migrants from neighboring countries like Mexico, Venezuela, and Guatemala, Chinese nationals are on track to be the fastest-growing group making this treacherous journey. As their numbers continue to grow, a network of businesses and social media accounts has emerged to cater to the needs of Chinese migrants. These individuals often have to take a circuitous route across continents before embarking on the arduous overland journey north.

For many, the overland route begins in Quito, Ecuador, a city that has become a gateway for those escaping China. Ecuador, which doesn’t require visas for Chinese passport holders, has seen a significant increase in Chinese nationals entering in recent years. A cottage industry of businesses has catered to these border-bound migrants, providing airport pickups, arranging stays at Chinese-run hostels, and organizing the journey north for a considerable fee.

Evidence of this growing trend can be found throughout Quito. Bus stations have ticket agents with signs printed in Chinese, ready to attract potential customers heading to the Colombian border. Local hospitals offering vaccinations for the treacherous jungle crossing also provide Chinese translations of intake forms.

The journey taken by Chinese migrants is just one example of the global movement of people seeking refuge and a better life. While the focus may be on those escaping China, it is important to recognize that migrants come from various parts of the world, contributing to the overwhelming number of illegal crossings at the US-Mexico border. As the world continues to grapple with immigration debates, it is crucial to understand the complex reasons and networks that facilitate these journeys.