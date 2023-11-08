Life in Gaza: A Firsthand Account of Survival and Resilience

Qassem Ali, a 65-year-old journalist and U.S. citizen, recently shared his harrowing experience of living through the conflict in Gaza. As one of the few foreign nationals allowed to leave the region, his story sheds light on the reality faced by the people of Gaza.

Ali, who grew up in Beit Hanoun, a village in northeast Gaza, was visiting his elderly mother when violence broke out on October 7th. From the rooftop garden of his family home, he witnessed the start of the war. Despite the danger, Ali began filming, capturing the juxtaposition of a tranquil garden with the cacophony of explosions. He admitted to taking a quick shower, a symbolic act of defiance in the face of fear.

With their lives in danger, Ali and his mother sought refuge at his sister’s apartment in Gaza City. But even there, they were not safe from the missiles launched by Israel. The days blurred together, as the relentless violence and constant fear made it impossible to keep track of time. Ali remarked on the surreal nature of this particular conflict, emphasizing that it was more than just a war.

The toll of the conflict has been devastating. According to the Ministry of Health, more than 10,000 people have lost their lives in Gaza over the past four weeks. In the midst of this chaos, Ali initially hesitated to leave. His desire to be with his family weighed heavily on his decision. However, a phone call with his 13-year-old daughter in Canada changed everything. Realizing he couldn’t bear the thought of dying without seeing her, Ali made the difficult choice to leave Gaza.

Despite registering as a U.S. citizen in need of assistance, Ali received no response from the American government. It was ultimately his American passport that allowed him to cross into Egypt through the Rafah crossing. After enduring hours of checkpoints and searches, Ali finally reached a hotel in Cairo, where he relished the simple joy of taking a shower after 26 days without proper hygiene.

Ali’s journey is far from over. Currently in Cairo, he plans to move on to Malta soon. His firsthand account showcases the resilience and perseverance of the people of Gaza in the face of unimaginable circumstances. While journalists struggle to capture the nuances of life in Gaza due to communication challenges, accounts like Ali’s remind us of the strength and humanity of those living amidst conflict.