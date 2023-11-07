Israeli Officials Release Shocking Video Testimonies of Hamas Militants

In a shocking move this week, Israeli officials released a compilation of videotaped confessions by Hamas militants, shedding light on the brutal reality of terrorist attacks. The grim, 12-minute video features interviews with several militants, each calmly and matter-of-factly recounting their involvement in the October 7 attack in Israel which claimed the lives of over 1,000 civilians, including women, children, and the elderly.

The purpose of releasing these confessions, according to experts, was twofold. First, Israeli officials aimed to debunk Hamas’s claim that they do not intentionally target civilians, emphasizing the cruelty and cynicism of Hamas leaders. Secondly, the confessions were intended to show Palestinians how Hamas commanders manipulate their members and then abandon them.

While the videos were not independently verified, one militant revealed that Hamas leaders had promised him a cash bounty and rewards for every hostage he brought back to Gaza. The militants interviewed in the video also expressed anger towards Hamas leaders, accusing them of sending them into Israel and subsequently abandoning them.

Experts who have experience interviewing terrorists found the militants’ matter-of-fact descriptions of executing civilians disturbing but not surprising. The calm demeanor of the militants mirrored similar experiences in counterterrorism efforts in Iraq and Afghanistan. The lack of evasion training during interrogations stood out, suggesting that the men were not skilled in resisting questioning.

The video also revealed how some militants admitted to committing acts that were already evident, as they were captured on camera by Hamas’ own body cameras. Israeli authorities are likely seeking to extract additional information from these militants, such as the identities and locations of commanders, to better understand the command structure.

At the end of the compilation, the militants were asked about the permissibility of killing women and children in Islam. They all denied that such actions were allowed. Interestingly, when questioned about their actions being similar to those of the Islamic State, all the militants answered in the affirmative.

In addition to sending a powerful message to Hamas members in Gaza, Israeli officials hope to draw attention to the parallels between Hamas and ISIS, highlighting the danger posed by both organizations. The video serves as a reminder that those who engage in acts of terror will ultimately face the consequences and may be abandoned by the very groups that manipulated them.

The release of these videotaped confessions offers a glimpse into the disturbing world of terrorism and serves as a stark warning to individuals who may be susceptible to manipulation and coercion by extremist organizations.