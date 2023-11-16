The Enigmatic Disappearance of a Chinese Diplomat

In a surprising turn of events, Qin Gang, a prominent Chinese diplomat known for his vocal stance on American issues, has vanished from the public eye. This disappearance led to his sudden removal from his position as foreign minister in July.

Qin’s rise through the ranks of Chinese bureaucracy was swift, catching the attention of many in the political sphere. From a low-level functionary three decades ago, he quickly ascended to become China’s ambassador to the U.S. and eventually one of the country’s top foreign policy officials at the age of 56.

His reputation as a “Wolf Warrior diplomat,” a term used to describe Chinese diplomats who are unafraid to openly criticize and defend their country, preceded him. Even before the term came into existence, Qin was a fierce advocate for China’s interests, consistently adopting a hawkish stance towards the United States. Throughout his career, he played a significant role in shaping China’s aggressive foreign policy towards the U.S.

The deterioration of relations between Beijing and Washington over various issues such as trade, human rights, military policies, and Taiwan has been the backdrop of Qin’s career. With his sudden downfall, the future of China’s relationship with the U.S. has become uncertain.

Qin and I first crossed paths thirty years ago in Monte Carlo. At the time, I was covering the International Olympic Committee congress that would decide the host city for the 2000 Summer Olympics. Beijing was a contender despite the international community’s fresh memories of the Tiananmen Square incident in 1989. As a member of the Chinese delegation, Qin, serving as the interpreter, accompanied Chen Xitong, Beijing’s mayor and leader of the Olympic Bid Committee.

During an interview with Chen, I witnessed Qin’s impressive translation skills and his confident demeanor. While Chen remained tight-lipped regarding the events of 1989, Qin stood out with his fluent English and articulate interpretations. In a conversation later that day, Qin expressed his frustration with what he perceived as Washington’s attempts to isolate and impede China’s growth.

Years later, when I was based in Beijing as a journalist, Qin held the position of director general of the Foreign Ministry’s Information Department. He remained a charismatic and combative figure, skillfully navigating the delicate balance between criticizing foreign media and asserting China’s positions.

In July 2021, Qin assumed the role of ambassador to Washington, facing numerous challenges in U.S.-China relations. From a “diplomatic boycott” of the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics to tensions over Taiwan and human rights issues, Qin weathered a tumultuous period. However, his outward demeanor became more diplomatic as he sought to maintain stability in the relationship between the two superpowers.

Despite his past success and prominence, Qin’s sudden disappearance from public view and subsequent removal from office have left many speculating about the reasons behind his downfall. The true intentions of the Chinese government towards the United States remain uncertain, leaving a void in the diplomatic landscape.

