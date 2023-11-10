Ukraine’s Innovative Rocket System Tackles Russian Kamikaze Drones

Ukraine has taken a unique approach to combat the relentless drone threat from Russia with the help of the pioneering ‘Vampire’ rocket system. This system has been instrumental in downing Russian drones that have been a constant menace throughout the ongoing conflict.

The Vampire is designed as a laser-guided missile launcher that can be easily installed on military or civilian trucks with flatbeds. Equipped with BAE Systems’ Advanced Precision Kill Weapons System rockets, it possesses the capability to accurately target and destroy drones by detonating them near their intended targets.

This system, officially known as Vehicle Agnostic Modular Palletised ISR Rocket Equipment, has proven to be a game-changer for Ukraine. With Moscow’s 18-month invasion causing Ukraine’s air defenses to frequently engage in shooting down Russian drones, the Vampire offers a swift and cost-effective solution.

One key advantage of the Vampire is its affordability. Although a single missile may cost around $27,000 (£21,000), it is considerably cheaper compared to other guided missiles. Additionally, its versatility allows for installation on various flatbed trucks, enabling Ukraine’s ground forces to adapt and deploy the necessary weaponry swiftly.

The Vampire’s laser-guided technology ensures high accuracy without the need for overly sophisticated systems deployed by Western allies. By utilizing this system, Ukrainian forces can reserve their most advanced anti-aircraft systems for critical areas where they are of utmost importance. This is crucial since conventional air defense systems are primarily designed to target airplanes, helicopters, and missiles, making them less effective against smaller drones.

Not only are smaller drones more affordable to produce but their cost also significantly decreases the expense of taking them down. While advanced technology drones can cost hundreds of thousands of pounds to manufacture, smaller ones often only cost thousands or even hundreds of pounds. In contrast, the Vampire rocket launcher system, with its four-barrel capacity, proves to be an economical solution.

The Pentagon has confirmed that Ukrainian forces are now utilizing the Vampire system, which also has the capability to strike ground units. Initial deliveries of Vampire systems have already been completed, with the contract being fulfilled by L3Harris Technologies Inc. As part of a $40 million deal signed in January, four out of the total 14 systems were delivered to Ukraine earlier this year, with the remaining 10 expected to arrive by the end of 2023.

Although the bulk of US military support to Ukraine stems from existing stock, the Vampire contract is covered by the billions of dollars allocated as part of the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative. This is a significant milestone, as it marks the first deployment of the Vampire system in a combat zone. Its implementation will undoubtedly prove invaluable to Ukraine, given the escalating importance of drones in the ongoing conflict.

