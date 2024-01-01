The Successful Defense: USS Gerald R. Ford Carrier Group Returns Home

Following an extended deployment protecting Israel, the USS Gerald R. Ford aircraft carrier strike group is finally heading back home, announced the U.S. Navy on Monday. The Ford and its accompanying warships will be replaced by the USS Bataan amphibious assault ship, accompanied by the USS Mesa Verde and the USS Carter Hall. These three vessels have been transitioning towards the Eastern Mediterranean after spending time in the Red Sea.

The USS Ford was strategically positioned in the Eastern Mediterranean to ensure quick response capabilities in case of any threats to Israel since the outbreak of conflict with Hamas on October 7th. While the carrier remained in the Eastern Mediterranean, its companion warships were stationed in the Red Sea. During this time, they successfully intercepted numerous ballistic missiles and attack drones launched from Houthi-controlled Yemen.

Last month, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin visited the USS Ford, recognizing the crucial role it played in safeguarding Israel during its extended deployment. This presence in the Eastern Mediterranean, along with the USS Dwight D. Eisenhower aircraft carrier, demonstrated the United States’ commitment to protecting its allies and preventing further escalation of the Israel-Hamas war.

Interestingly, the USS Eisenhower has been patrolling near the Gulf of Aden, close to the entrance of the Red Sea. This area has seen a surge in attacks on commercial vessels in recent weeks. On a particular occasion, helicopters from the USS Eisenhower and its destroyer, the USS Gravely, swiftly responded to a distress call from the container ship Maersk Hangzhou. The ship was under attack by four small boats supported by Iran-backed Houthi forces. The helicopters engaged and neutralized the threat, sinking three out of the four enemy boats and eliminating their crews.

The continuous attacks on commercial ships in the region have prompted some companies to suspend transits through the narrow Bab el-Mandeb Strait. This strategic waterway connects the Gulf of Aden to the southern Red Sea, serving as a critical passage for vessels navigating towards the Suez Canal.

