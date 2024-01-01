New Insights into Houthi Attacks in the Red Sea: Protecting Commercial Shipping

The recent homecoming of the USS Gerald R. Ford aircraft carrier marks the end of its extended deployment to defend Israel following the attack by Hamas on October 7. As the Ford and its accompanying warships return, they will be replaced by the USS Bataan, an amphibious assault ship, along with the USS Mesa Verde and the USS Carter Hall. These three vessels, which were stationed in the Red Sea, have been making their way to the Eastern Mediterranean in recent days. The Navy’s announcement stated that the remaining group will consist of the three ships and 2,000 Marines who are capable of supporting a wide range of missions at sea.

During its deployment, the Ford stayed in the Eastern Mediterranean while its accompanying warships patrolled the Red Sea. Their primary task was intercepting incoming ballistic missiles and attack drones that were being fired from Houthi-controlled Yemen. This mission was significant enough to attract the attention of Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, who visited the Ford last month.

It is worth noting that the Ford and the USS Dwight D. Eisenhower aircraft carrier have been part of a two-carrier presence in the Eastern Mediterranean, indicating the United States’ concern that the conflict between Israel and Hamas could escalate. The presence of the USS Eisenhower near the Gulf of Aden, at the mouth of the Red Sea waterway, underscores the increasing attacks on commercial vessels in recent weeks.

In response to one such attack, the Eisenhower and its destroyer, the USS Gravely, swiftly saved the container ship Maersk Hangzhou from assailants. Four Iranian-backed Houthi small boats were attacking the ship when helicopters from the Eisenhower and the USS Gravely arrived at the scene. The boats fired at the helicopters, prompting a fierce counterattack that resulted in the sinking of three of the four boats and the elimination of their crews, according to the U.S. Central Command.

The relentless Houthi attacks on commercial ships have raised concerns among companies, leading some to suspend their transits through the Bab el-Mandeb Strait. This narrow passage connects the Gulf of Aden to the southern Red Sea and ultimately to the Suez Canal.

This update sheds light on the ongoing situation involving the Houthi attacks in the Red Sea and the United States’ efforts to safeguard commercial shipping. The dedicated work of the USS Gerald R. Ford, the USS Bataan, and their accompanying warships is commendable as they protect vital maritime routes in this tumultuous region.

