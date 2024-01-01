The USS Gerald R. Ford Returns Home After Fulfilling Its Mission

The USS Gerald R. Ford, accompanied by its warships, is finally heading back after an extended deployment defending Israel, bringing an end to months of remarkable service at sea. The Navy made the announcement on Monday, stating that the Ford strike group will be replaced by the USS Bataan and its accompanying warships, the USS Mesa Verde and the USS Carter Hall. These vessels have been transitioning from the Red Sea to the Eastern Mediterranean in recent days.

In a statement released by the U.S. 6th Fleet, responsible for naval operations in the Mediterranean, it was confirmed that the Ford will set sail for home “in the coming days.” The powerful aircraft carrier was initially deployed to the Eastern Mediterranean immediately after the Hamas attacks last October, ensuring it was strategically positioned for quick response and support to Israel.

During its deployment, the Ford and the USS Dwight D. Eisenhower aircraft carrier formed a formidable two-carrier presence in the region to address growing concerns of an expanding conflict between Israel and Hamas. The Eisenhower, stationed near the Gulf of Aden, closely monitored the critical Red Sea waterway—an area plagued by attacks on commercial vessels in recent weeks.

This continuous threat to commercial ships resulted in some companies suspending their transit through the Bab el-Mandeb Strait, which connects the Gulf of Aden to the Red Sea and the Suez Canal. These attacks prompted a swift response from the Eisenhower and its destroyer, the USS Gravely, when they received a distress call from the container ship Maersk Hangzhou, which was under attack by Iranian-backed Houthi small boats. Helicopters from the Eisenhower, along with the destroyer, engaged in a defensive operation, eliminating three of the four enemy boats and neutralizing their crews.

As the Ford prepares to return home, it will be replaced by the USS Bataan strike group, which includes the USS Mesa Verde and the USS Carter Hall. The Mesa Verde is a transport dock ship carrying the 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit, comprising around 2,000 Marines who are capable of fulfilling various mission objectives. On the other hand, the Carter Hall functions as a dock landing ship, equipped with amphibious landing craft and crews. Both of these vessels, along with the Bataan, are capable of supporting rotary aircraft. Moreover, the Bataan has the additional capability of accommodating and supporting the Marine Corps’ F-35 vertical takeoff fighter aircraft.

In conclusion, the USS Gerald R. Ford’s return marks the successful completion of its mission to defend Israel during a time of heightened tensions. As it heads home, its departure will be met with the arrival of the USS Bataan strike group, continuing the United States’ commitment to ensuring stability and security in the Eastern Mediterranean region.

