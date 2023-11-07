Kenya’s Controversial Role in Haiti’s Gang War

The recent announcement that Kenya may lead a multinational force to combat gang warfare in Haiti has raised concerns among human rights organizations. Kenya’s police force has long been accused of violence and abuses, including the killing of civilians during protests. Despite these accusations, the United States and other countries are now considering Kenya for this challenging role.

While the U.S. government has previously warned Kenyan police against violent abuses, it is now preparing to put forward a resolution to authorize a mission in Haiti led by Kenyan police. This decision has drawn criticism due to Kenya’s lack of overseas experience in such large numbers and the fact that they do not speak French, the language used in Haiti.

According to U.S. Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield, this mission would not be a traditional peacekeeping force. However, Kenya’s interest in leading this effort can be seen as a positive step towards restoring order in Haiti, the poorest nation in the Western Hemisphere. Kenya’s foreign minister expressed his government’s willingness to help Haiti and protect strategic installations.

However, organizations that monitor alleged police misconduct in Kenya are concerned about the potential exportation of abusive police officers. They argue that Kenya should not send officers with a history of violence to other parts of the world. Kenya’s security forces have been involved in counter-terrorism efforts in neighboring Somalia and have deployed troops to the Democratic Republic of Congo and Sierra Leone in the past.

Despite Kenya’s limited experience in U.N. peacekeeping missions, the country’s police force has received training and support from the U.S., the European Union, and other partners in recent years. However, there have been growing calls for police accountability and professionalism following allegations of brutality during protests in Kenya.

The decision to deploy Kenyan police to Haiti raises questions about the government’s commitment to reforming the police force and ensuring accountability for their actions. While Kenya’s police force acknowledges the existence of problems, including extrajudicial killings, there is still progress to be made in addressing these issues.

As Kenya prepares to send a task force to assess the mission’s operational requirements, Haitians are cautiously hopeful that international assistance will help bring an end to the ongoing gang violence. However, it is crucial for Kenya to address concerns about the conduct of its police force and ensure that the deployment to Haiti is carried out with professionalism and respect for human rights.