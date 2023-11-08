Kenyan Police Face Controversy as They Prepare to Lead Mission in Haiti

As the U.S. government considers Kenya to lead a multinational force in Haiti, questions about the suitability of Kenyan police officers for the mission have been raised. The Kenyan police force has long been accused of violent abuses, including killings and torture, with reports of officers gunning down civilians and using live rounds during protests. In a joint statement with 11 other nations, the U.S. expressed concern over the high levels of violence in Kenya, including the use of excessive force.

Despite these concerns, the U.S., as the current president of the U.N. Security Council, is planning to put forward a resolution to authorize a mission in Haiti led by Kenyan police officers. This move is not without controversy, as Kenyan police have relatively little overseas experience in such large numbers and do not speak French, which is the language used in Haiti.

While Kenya has a presence in neighboring Somalia and troops deployed in eastern Congo as part of U.N. peacekeeping missions, their contribution is significantly smaller compared to other African nations. Kenya has fewer than 450 personnel in U.N. peacekeeping missions, with only 32 being police officers, while countries like Rwanda, Ghana, and Egypt have thousands of personnel deployed.

Rights watchdogs and civil society organizations in Kenya have expressed concerns about the potential deployment of police officers to Haiti, fearing that it may be seen as exporting abusive practices. The executive director of the Independent Medico-Legal Unit noted that Kenya’s policing challenges include political interference, institutional reform, and inadequate accountability.

Despite these concerns, Haitian Prime Minister Ariel Henry has expressed gratitude for Kenya’s willingness to lead the mission, emphasizing the need for international assistance to restore order in the country. Kenya plans to send a task force to assess the mission’s operational requirements before proceeding.

While Kenya’s police force has received support and training from the U.S. and other partners, recent protests in the country have highlighted allegations of brutality and extrajudicial killings by the police. The National Assembly has debated and demanded accountability for these actions, with opposition parties threatening to submit evidence to the International Criminal Court.

As Kenya prepares to take on this challenging mission in Haiti, it is essential that concerns regarding past police abuses are addressed and transparency and accountability are prioritized. The success of the mission will depend on the ability of Kenyan police officers to demonstrate professionalism, impartiality, and respect for human rights while restoring order and protecting the Haitian people.