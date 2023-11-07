International Agreement on Cluster Munitions Faces Challenges Amidst Controversial US Decision

Concerns arise over the future of an international agreement that bans cluster munitions due to the controversial decision of the United States to supply such weapons to Ukraine for its conflict with Russia. The Convention on Cluster Munitions, which prohibits these explosives and calls for the clearance of affected areas, has received criticism after the US transferred thousands of artillery-delivered cluster munition rounds to Ukraine in July.

The Cluster Munitions Coalition, an advocacy group, released its annual report prior to an upcoming meeting of envoys from the 112 countries that have ratified or acceded to the convention. The report highlights the urgent need to prevent erosion in support for the agreement. Mary Wareham of Human Rights Watch, a long-time champion of the convention, expressed concerns about the US decision and its potential impact on the treaty. Although more than 20 government leaders and officials have criticized the move, supporters hope that signatories will stand firm and not weaken their position on the treaty due to the US decision.

Cluster munitions have been widely condemned due to their significant harm to civilian populations. The report emphasizes that civilians accounted for 95% of cluster munition casualties in 2021, with children making up 71% of the victims. Various countries such as Bulgaria, Peru, and Slovakia have taken steps to destroy their stockpiles of cluster munitions, demonstrating progress in disarmament efforts.

While the US argues that the transfer of cluster munitions to Ukraine could boost its offensive capabilities, critics point to the widespread evidence of civilian harm caused by these weapons. The US decision is regarded as a setback for the Convention on Cluster Munitions, but activists remain determined to continue their efforts to prevent the further use and proliferation of these deadly explosives.

Ultimately, the support and steadfastness of signatories to the convention will be crucial in maintaining the momentum and effectiveness of the international agreement in the face of ongoing challenges.