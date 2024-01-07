The United States Experiences Decrease in Unauthorized Border Crossings Following Mexico’s Increased Enforcement

EAGLE PASS, Texas – The United States has witnessed a decline in illegal border crossings as Mexico intensifies its immigration enforcement efforts. While temporary, this decrease brings relief to the Biden administration, which is currently engaged in talks with Senate negotiators regarding asylum restrictions and foreign aid.

In a recent incident, Daniel Bermudez’s family, who had fled Venezuela seeking asylum in the U.S., found themselves stopped by immigration officials on a freight train in Mexico. Despite having permission to travel to the U.S., Bermudez’s wife was separated from her family and flown to Mexico’s southern border. This surge in enforcement actions, including removal flights and transportation to southern Mexico, has contributed to the reduction in unauthorized border crossings.

Mexico’s immigration agency conducted at least 22 flights from the U.S.-Mexico border region to cities in southern Mexico during the last 10 days of December. Additionally, two removal flights were arranged for 329 migrants returning to Venezuela. The heightened enforcement efforts followed U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s visit to Mexico City on December 28th, during which he addressed the escalating number of border crossings.

U.S. authorities have reported a significant decrease in arrests for illegal crossings into the U.S. from Mexico. On Monday, the number of arrests stood at approximately 2,500, a substantial decline from the over 10,000 arrests on several days in December. The Tucson sector chief, John Modlin, stated that the busiest area of the Border Patrol recorded a 29% decrease in arrests, from 19,400 to 13,800, over a two-week span.

As a result of the decline in unauthorized border crossings, U.S. Customs and Border Protection has reopened the Lukeville port of entry in Arizona, which had been closed for a month to reassign border agents for migrant processing. Furthermore, operations at Eagle Pass and three other locations have been restored. However, the closure of the bridge in Eagle Pass led to adverse economic effects for local merchants, who heavily rely on trade with Mexico.

It is worth noting that the recent drop in border crossings does not solely hinge on Mexico’s enforcement measures. Migration Policy Institute President Andrew Selee cautioned against overemphasizing Mexico’s role, highlighting the decrease in migration from South America to the U.S. reported by Panama. He also explained that the U.S. can rely on Mexico for short-term enforcement effects, but the long-term consequences remain uncertain.

