US Shares Hard-Won Lessons from Urban Combat with Israel as Gaza Invasion Looms

As tensions rise between Israel and Hamas, the United States is drawing on its experiences in urban combat in Iraq and Syria to offer valuable insights to Israeli forces. The searing memories of the battles fought against the Islamic State group in places like Mosul and Raqqa serve as important lessons to mitigate civilian casualties and ensure the safety of innocent lives.

During the eight-month siege to liberate Mosul, an estimated 10,000 people lost their lives, with at least 3,200 civilian casualties caused by airstrikes, artillery fire, and mortar rounds. Another alarming statistic reveals that an equivalent number of civilians were killed or taken hostage by militants, who shamefully used them as human shields while fleeing the city. This devastating loss of life has prompted U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and other military leaders to share their knowledge and advice with their Israeli counterparts.

To assist in Israel’s preparations for a potential ground invasion into Gaza, the U.S. has dispatched a team of military advisers, including Marine Corps Lt. Gen. James Glynn, who played a critical role in combating the Islamic State group. Having witnessed intense urban combat firsthand, Glynn’s expertise will be instrumental in advising Israeli forces on how to minimize civilian casualties in the complex environment of urban warfare.

In discussions with Israeli defense and government leaders, Austin recounted his experiences as the head of U.S. Central Command during the initial phases of the campaign to defeat the Islamic State group. He emphasized the importance of considering the safety of civilians and the need to shape the battle effectively. The U.S. has learned from its experiences, such as the devastating 2017 siege to liberate Raqqa, where there were still significant civilian casualties despite efforts to minimize harm. These lessons have led to recommendations for the U.S. military to revise its planning, training, targeting, and the use of weapons to better avoid widespread civilian deaths and damage.

Retired Army Gen. Joseph Votel, who oversaw operations in the region, stressed that the manner in which the campaign against Hamas is conducted is just as crucial as the objective itself. He highlighted the necessity of conducting military operations in a way that reflects values and concerns for innocent Palestinians held hostage by Hamas. Votel pointed out several significant differences between fighting the Islamic State group and Hamas, including Hamas’ access to more sophisticated weaponry supplied by Iran and the extensive tunnel network in Gaza. Israel is facing a more advanced and better-armed opponent in Hamas, making the situation even more challenging.

As Israel contemplates an invasion into Gaza, the U.S. urges its allies to consider the lessons learned from urban warfare conducted in Iraq and Syria. From the need to protect civilians and create safe corridors to the challenges of booby traps and underground networks, the U.S. can provide valuable insights to ensure the integrity of military operations while minimizing harm to innocent lives.

