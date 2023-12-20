US Secures Release of Venezuelan Ally in Exchange for Jailed Americans

The Biden administration has successfully secured the release of an ally of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro in a prisoner swap with Venezuela. Alex Saab, who was apprehended on charges of money laundering in 2020, was freed from custody on Wednesday. In return, Maduro has agreed to release some, if not all, of the at least 10 U.S. citizens who are currently imprisoned in Venezuela. This information comes from a source who is familiar with the situation but spoke on the condition of anonymity.

The release of Saab, who has been accused by the U.S. of acting as a bagman for Maduro, is seen as a significant concession to the Venezuelan president. Maduro himself is the target of a $15 million U.S. reward for his alleged involvement in drug trafficking. This swap is likely to provoke the Venezuelan opposition, who have been critical of the White House for what they perceive as a lack of action against Maduro.

The ongoing tensions between the U.S. and Venezuela date back to the Trump administration’s failed attempt to remove Maduro from power through a maximum pressure campaign. In an effort to encourage free and fair elections, the White House eased sanctions on Venezuela’s oil industry in October with the caveat that these restrictions would be reimposed if Maduro failed to make progress by November 30. As of yet, he has not reversed the ban preventing his chief opponent, María Corina Machado, from running for office.

Among the Americans being held in Venezuela are two former Green Berets, Luke Denman and Airan Berry, who were involved in an unsuccessful attempt to oust Maduro in 2019. Other detainees include Eyvin Hernandez, Jerrel Kenemore, Joseph Cristella, and Savoi Wright, a California businessman.

Saab, 51, was apprehended in Cape Verde during a fuel stop while en route to Iran, where he was negotiating oil deals on behalf of Maduro’s government. He is accused of conspiracy to commit money laundering, which is tied to a bribery scheme that allegedly diverted $350 million from state contracts meant for affordable housing in Venezuela. Saab’s defense has argued that he is a Venezuelan diplomat entitled to immunity from criminal prosecution under international law, while the U.S. Treasury Department previously sanctioned him for his alleged involvement in a corruption scheme that involved Maduro’s inner circle.

This prisoner exchange continues the Biden administration’s efforts to bring home Americans who are jailed overseas. However, it has raised concerns about the potential unintended consequences of incentivizing hostage-taking and creating a false equivalence between wrongfully detained Americans and foreign individuals who have been lawfully convicted in the U.S. The administration maintains that securing the release of wrongfully detained Americans is a top priority, even if it requires difficult negotiations.

FAQs:

1. Why was Alex Saab arrested?

– Alex Saab was arrested on charges of money laundering in 2020. The U.S. accuses him of acting as a bagman for Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro.

2. What is the prisoner swap between the U.S. and Venezuela?

– The Biden administration has released Saab in exchange for the potential release of at least 10 U.S. citizens who are imprisoned in Venezuela.

3. Who are some of the Americans currently detained in Venezuela?

– Some of the Americans being held in Venezuela include two former Green Berets, Luke Denman and Airan Berry, who were involved in a failed attempt to oust Maduro in 2019, as well as Eyvin Hernandez, Jerrel Kenemore, Joseph Cristella, and Savoi Wright, a California businessman.

4. What is the concern regarding these prisoner swaps?

– There are concerns that these swaps may incentivize hostage-taking and create a false equivalence between wrongfully detained Americans and individuals who have been lawfully convicted in the U.S.

Sources:

– [The Associated Press](https://apnews.com/article/donald-trump-business-travel-money-laundering-venezuela-nicolas-maduro-db652e56d9f40b90b2e29cd584b6500f)