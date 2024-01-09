US and UK Express Doubts Over Credibility of Bangladesh Elections

In a recent development, the United States and the United Kingdom have both cast doubt on the credibility of Bangladesh’s elections, which extended Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s rule. The two countries, which share trade and development ties with Bangladesh, have voiced concerns about the lack of credibility, fairness, and freedom in the electoral process.

State Department spokesperson, Mathew Miller, expressed the United States’ concerns regarding the arrests of thousands of political opposition members and reported irregularities on election day. He stated that the United States, along with other observers, believe that the elections were neither free nor fair. The United States urges the government of Bangladesh to conduct a thorough investigation into the reports of violence and ensure that those responsible are held accountable.

Similarly, the United Kingdom highlighted that democratic standards were not consistently met leading up to the elections. They emphasized that democratic elections rely on credible, open, and fair competition, as well as respect for human rights, rule of law, and due process. However, these standards were not upheld during the election period. The UK’s Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office expressed concern over the significant number of arrests of opposition party members before polling day.

Both countries reaffirmed their commitment to partnering with Bangladesh, but they underlined the importance of credible, democratic processes. The United States emphasized its vision for a free and open Indo-Pacific and its support for human rights and civil society.

Bangladesh plays a crucial role in the US’ interests in the Indo-Pacific region, especially as China’s influence grows and neighboring India remains an important partner. While China, Russia, India, and other countries have congratulated Hasina on her victory and pledged to continue working with Bangladesh, doubts about the credibility of the elections persist.

The elections saw Hasina’s ruling party, Awami League, secure a significant majority in parliament with 222 out of 299 seats. Independent candidates won 62 seats, while the third-largest party, Jatiya Party, secured 11 seats. Three smaller parties secured three seats, with one seat remaining undeclared and another postponed due to the death of a candidate. However, the credibility of this victory has been called into question due to the absence of major challengers to the incumbent party.

Moreover, the main opposition party, Bangladesh Nationalist Party led by former Prime Minister Khaleda Zia, and its allies boycotted the election, contributing to a low voter turnout of only 41.8%. Although election day was relatively calm, there was a wave of violence leading up to the vote. Zia’s party reported that more than 20,000 supporters had been arrested since October 28, following an anti-government rally that turned violent in Dhaka.

This year’s elections have raised concerns about the credibility of the electoral process in Bangladesh, especially in the absence of significant competition against the ruling party. The history of political violence in the country, coupled with the long-standing feud between Hasina and Zia, has further intensified the polarization of Bangladesh’s politics.