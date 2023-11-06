The Legacy of Eels: A Forgotten London Tradition

London is known for its vibrant food scene, but few people are aware that eels have been a local delicacy for centuries. In the 1740s, pleasure boaters would sail down the River Thames to Twickenham Ait in Richmond, where they could enjoy a unique treat at the Eel Pie House: eel pies.

Eel Pie House, a grand tavern, was famous for selling only one thing – eel pies. Chefs at the inn would prepare fresh Thames eels, stewing them before baking them into pastries. Over the years, the popularity of these eel-filled delicacies grew, and the island came to be known as Eel Pie Island. Today, travelers still seek out this traditional fast food, a testament to its enduring appeal.

One family that has played a significant role in preserving the eel-pie tradition is the Manze family. M. Manze, London’s oldest surviving eel and pie house, has been serving customers since 1902. Originally opened by Robert Cooke in 1892 and later sold to Michele Manze, the business expanded to 14 shops across London by the 1930s. However, only three shops remain today, with the Tower Bridge Road location being the oldest survivor.

Walking into M. Manze’s is like stepping back in time. With communal tables, dark wood benches, and vintage green and white wall tiles, the cafe exudes a sense of nostalgia. Customers can still order classic dishes like stewed eels, jellied eels, and minced beef meat pies served with mash and liquor (a parsley sauce). However, times have changed, and the eel-pie tradition is slowly fading away.

Eels were once a staple food for Londoners, especially during the Victorian era when they served as a cheap and protein-rich substitute for meat. However, changing demographics and squeamishness towards trying eel have caused a decline in sales. M. Manze’s business has seen a significant drop in eel processing and sales, with the fish now sourced from Lough Neagh in Northern Ireland.

Despite the decline, the historical and cultural significance of eels in London cannot be overlooked. Eels played a vital role in the city’s economy for centuries, even serving as a form of currency in some cases. Nowadays, efforts are being made to protect the European eel population, which has drastically decreased since the 1980s and is now critically endangered.

While the eel-pie tradition may not be as prominent as it once was, those who appreciate London’s culinary history still flock to M. Manze’s and other establishments that keep this tradition alive. These eel and pie houses serve as reminders of a bygone era, preserving a part of London’s food heritage for future generations to discover and appreciate.