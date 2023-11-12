United States, Saudi Arabia, IGAD, and AU Join Efforts to Promote Peace and Aid in Sudan

The United States, in collaboration with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the Intergovernmental Authority for Development (IGAD), and the African Union (AU), has recommenced humanitarian and ceasefire discussions between the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF). This partnership aims to address the critical issues of delivering much-needed humanitarian aid, establishing ceasefires, and implementing confidence-building measures.

Acknowledging the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for hosting these talks, the participation of IGAD, representing the African Union, as a co-facilitator is also greatly appreciated.

In alignment with the Jeddah Declaration of Commitment to Protect the Civilians of Sudan, these resumed talks maintain a specific focus on achieving specific objectives. These objectives include facilitating the unhindered delivery of humanitarian assistance, establishing ceasefires that contribute towards de-escalation of tensions, and working towards a permanent cessation of hostilities.

It is important to note that these discussions will not address broader political issues at this time. The future of Sudan lies in the hands of its people, who should have the leading role in determining the path forward and initiating a process to tackle political concerns, ultimately restoring Sudan’s democratic transition.

It is imperative to emphasize that a military resolution to this conflict is not acceptable. Consequently, both the SAF and RSF are urged to approach these talks constructively, prioritizing the preservation of lives, reduction of violence, and establishing a framework for a peaceful and negotiated resolution to the conflict. The United States reiterates the call for all external actors to refrain from exacerbating the situation and fueling the ongoing conflict.

The time has come to put an end to the senseless violence and restore civilian governance in Sudan. By doing so, the people of Sudan can finally achieve their long-standing demands for freedom, peace, and justice.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

1. What is the purpose of the discussions between the United States, Saudi Arabia, IGAD, and AU?

The discussions aim to facilitate the delivery of humanitarian assistance, establish ceasefires, and other confidence-building measures, ultimately working towards a permanent cessation of hostilities in Sudan.

2. Will the talks address political issues in Sudan?

No, the talks will specifically focus on immediate objectives related to humanitarian aid and ceasefires. Broader political concerns will be addressed separately, with the involvement of Sudanese civilians in defining the path forward.

3. Why is a military solution not acceptable?

A military solution would only lead to further loss of lives and protracted conflict. The aim is to find a peaceful and negotiated resolution to the ongoing crisis.

4. What role should external actors play?

External actors are urged to refrain from exacerbating the conflict and instead support efforts towards peace and stability in Sudan.

Sources:

– [U.S. Department of State](https://www.state.gov/united-states-saudi-arabia-and-igad-reaffirm-commitment-to-aid-and-ceasefire-in-sudan/)