The UN Secretary-General Takes Unprecedented Action with ‘Article 99’ to Address Gaza Crisis

Amid an intensifying Israeli offensive and mounting civilian casualties in Gaza, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has invoked a long-dormant provision of the United Nations Charter known as “Article 99.” This seldom-used article grants the secretary-general the authority to bring matters that pose a threat to international peace and security to the attention of the Security Council. The last time Article 99 was utilized was over half a century ago during the conflict that led to the formation of Bangladesh.

Guterres has invoked Article 99 to draw attention to the dire situation in Gaza, which he believes is on the brink of a “complete collapse” of its humanitarian system and civil order. He warns of the potential for public order to disintegrate due to the relentless bombardment by the Israeli Defense Forces, leaving Palestinians without shelter or essential resources to survive. The secretary-general stresses the urgent need for humanitarian assistance and expresses concern about the possibility of epidemics and mass displacement.

Arab and Islamic nations have swiftly responded to Guterres’s plea, with the United Arab Emirates proposing a resolution in the Security Council for an immediate humanitarian ceasefire. However, the United States, as a staunch ally of Israel with veto power, has not shown support for a cessation of hostilities. The U.S. has previously stated that Security Council intervention during the Israel-Gaza conflict would hinder ongoing diplomacy.

Despite the potential for a U.S. veto, Guterres’s invocation of Article 99 is significant for raising awareness of the worsening crisis in Gaza. Previous secretaries-general have brought similar threats to international peace and security to the attention of the Security Council without referencing Article 99. Guterres’s decisive use of this provision signals his grave concern for the deteriorating situation and highlights the need for immediate action to prevent a humanitarian catastrophe.

