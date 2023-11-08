UN Withdraws Peacekeepers from Mali due to Military Junta’s Orders and Rising Islamic Insurgency

The United Nations is facing an unprecedented challenge as it embarks on a six-month exit from Mali, as ordered by the West African nation’s military junta. The junta has brought in mercenaries from Russia’s Wagner Group to help combat the escalating Islamic insurgency in the country. This decision has left the UN in a difficult position, with Secretary-General António Guterres describing the withdrawal as “unprecedented.”

The scale of the operation was outlined by the UN special envoy for Mali, El-Ghassim Wane, during a Security Council meeting. All 12,947 UN peacekeepers and police officers must be sent home, the 12 camps and one temporary base handed over to the government, and 1,786 civilian staff terminated by the December 31st deadline.

While the government of Mali claims to be cooperating with the UN peacekeeping mission, they have made it clear that they will not extend the deadline. This puts additional pressure on the UN to complete the withdrawal in a short period of time.

Aside from the personnel, the UN also needs to move approximately 5,500 sea containers of equipment and 4,000 vehicles that belong to the UN and the countries that contributed to the mission. This process has already started but will continue during an 18-month liquidation period that will begin on January 1, 2024.

Mali has been embroiled in turmoil since a military coup in 2012, followed by the rise of Islamic rebels in the north. Despite previous efforts to address the situation, the insurgency has spread to more populated areas in central Mali. The deployment of UN peacekeepers in 2013 marked an attempt to control the situation, but Mali has since become the most dangerous UN mission in the world, with over 300 personnel killed.

As the withdrawal takes place, concerns arise about the impact it will have on the security of civilians in Mali. The presence of Wagner Group mercenaries exacerbates the already fragile situation, contributing to greater insecurity in the country. With the withdrawal of peacekeepers, the international community’s ability to protect civilians is severely limited.

The UN’s exit from Mali is being conducted under challenging circumstances. The vast terrain, hostile operating environment, and the presence of terrorist armed groups make the logistics of the withdrawal extremely difficult. Furthermore, recent political developments in neighboring Niger further complicate the process.

Mali’s long-term stabilization is highly dependent on the 2015 peace agreement between the government, pro-government militias, and groups seeking autonomy in the north. However, the agreement is currently paralyzed, adding to the complexity of the situation.

As the UN begins its withdrawal, the international community must closely monitor the security situation in Mali and explore ways to support the country in its efforts to combat the Islamic insurgency. The challenges ahead are immense, but it is crucial to prevent further destabilization in the region.