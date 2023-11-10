A Global Call for Urgent Action on Climate Change

As the world grapples with the devastating effects of climate change, the United Nations (UN) has issued a stern warning: time is running out. In its recent report, the UN global climate stocktake highlights the urgent need for countries to take bold and immediate action to curb greenhouse gas emissions.

Under the 2015 Paris climate agreement, countries pledged to reduce their emissions to limit global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius. However, the initial proposals fell short, prompting the creation of the global stocktake mechanism to hold nations accountable.

Unlike other UN climate reports, the stocktake is designed to propel countries into action. It serves as a progress assessment, outlining the additional efforts needed to achieve emissions targets. The upcoming COP28 summit in December, to be held in the United Arab Emirates, will be a crucial opportunity to review and strengthen commitments.

The report emphasizes the enormous task at hand: global emissions must be slashed by 43 percent by 2030 to stay on track for the 1.5-degree goal. However, with the world already experiencing a 1.2-degree rise in temperature and the key threshold fast approaching, the stocktake will set the tone for negotiations, shaping the future of climate policy.

In addition to highlighting the need for drastic emissions reductions, the report calls for the phasing out of all unabated fossil fuels and a radical decarbonization of all economic sectors. These recommendations align with the consensus among global experts who recognize that no new fossil fuel infrastructure should be built in a climate-conscious world.

Despite these urgent calls for action, there are concerns about how leaders will respond amid economic turmoil, energy challenges, and resistance from major polluters. The report acknowledges the obstacles ahead and acknowledges the need for strong political will to implement the necessary changes.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Q: What is the purpose of the UN global climate stocktake?

A: The global stocktake aims to assess countries’ progress in meeting their emissions reduction commitments and motivate them to take further action.

Q: What are the main recommendations of the stocktake report?

A: The report calls for phasing out all unabated fossil fuels and implementing a radical decarbonization of all economic sectors.

Q: How much do global emissions need to be reduced by 2030 to limit global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius?

A: The report states that global emissions must be slashed by 43 percent by 2030 to stay on track for the 1.5-degree goal.

Q: What are the challenges hindering the transition away from fossil fuels?

A: One of the major challenges is the significant subsidies that governments provide to the fossil fuel industry, which perpetuate inertia and hinder the adoption of low-carbon alternatives.

Q: What sectors contribute the most to global emissions?

A: The report highlights the role of sectors such as industry (25 percent of global emissions) and transportation (15 percent).

Q: How does the stocktake report emphasize the need for deeper emissions cuts?

A: The report stresses the need for system-wide changes and a wide range of policies to achieve deeper emissions reductions, urging nations to go beyond incremental changes.

Sources: un.org