The UN-backed Mission to Address Gang Violence in Haiti: A Fresh Perspective

Once again, the international community is coming together to address the crisis of gang violence in Haiti. This time, the focus is on stabilizing the security situation in the capital city of Port-au-Prince, where gangs have terrorized civilians for the past two years. The United Nations Security Council has authorized a multinational security mission, led by Kenya’s national police force, to tackle the rampant gang-related violence.

It is widely acknowledged that intervention is crucial to halt the violence. The Haitian National Police force is outmatched and underpaid, leaving them ill-equipped to handle the situation on their own. However, concerns remain about the potential long-term effects of yet another international intervention in Haiti, given the checkered history of such missions and the country’s history of imperial and colonial interference.

Adding to the complexity is Haiti’s political landscape. Following the assassination of President Jovenel Moïse, Ariel Henry, a neurosurgeon awaiting appointment as the prime minister, assumed control of the government. Under Henry’s leadership, gang violence has escalated to the point where it has effectively isolated Port-au-Prince from the rest of the country.

Despite claims by some experts that Henry lacks legitimacy, the United Nations and the international community, including the United States, recognize him as the leader. This raises concerns that the intervention could end up serving Henry’s interests rather than those of the Haitian people.

The proposed international intervention will see Kenya’s national police force taking the lead. They have pledged to deploy 1,000 officers to assist and train the Haitian police force. Additionally, several Caribbean countries are expected to contribute officers or even troops, while countries from different regions, including Asia, Africa, Latin America, and the Caribbean, have expressed offers of support.

The Multinational Security Support mission (MSS) will be deployed for one year, with a review after nine months. Its primary objectives include working closely with the Haitian police to identify gang structures and funding sources to effectively combat the severe gang violence plaguing the country.

Gang violence in Haiti has a long and complex history intertwined with politics, from past groups like the Tonton Macoutes under former dictator François “Papa Doc” Duvalier to Aristide’s Chimères. However, under Henry’s leadership, armed gangs have capitalized on a political vacuum, gaining brutal power over everyday life in Port-au-Prince.

Kenya’s involvement in leading this intervention may come as a surprise to some. However, Kenya has emphasized its commitment to Pan-Africanism and the restoration of the Atlantic crossing. While the United States has supported an international intervention in Haiti, it has shown no desire to lead the mission. Other regional leaders, such as Canada and Brazil, have also hesitated to take charge.

Kenya’s decision to step forward reflects its recognition of the value of regional security partnerships and engagements. Kenya has been part of an African Union peacekeeping force in Somalia since 2011, which has aimed to combat the al-Shabaab insurgent group. It is important to note, though, that Kenya’s National Police force has faced allegations of human rights abuses within the country, which raises concerns about their role in a challenging environment like Haiti.

In recent weeks, Kenya has intensified its preparations for the mission, affirming its commitment to assisting Haiti in restoring peace and normalcy. The international community hopes that this intervention will bring an end to the wave of violence that has engulfed Port-au-Prince and create a pathway for stability and growth in Haiti.

FAQs

1. Why is an international intervention necessary in Haiti?

An international intervention in Haiti is necessary because the Haitian National Police force is ill-equipped to handle the wave of gang violence that has plagued the country for the past two years. External assistance is needed to stabilize the security situation in the capital city of Port-au-Prince and restore peace and normalcy.

2. Who will lead the international intervention?

Kenya’s national police force will take the lead in the international intervention. They have pledged to deploy 1,000 officers to assist and train the Haitian police force. Additionally, several Caribbean countries and countries from different regions have expressed offers of support.

3. Will this intervention serve the interests of the Haitian people?

There are concerns that the intervention could ultimately serve the interests of Ariel Henry, the current leader recognized by the United Nations and the international community, rather than the Haitian people. However, the primary focus of the intervention is to address gang violence and restore stability in Haiti.

4. What will be the role of the international forces in Haiti?

The international forces will work closely with the Haitian police to identify gang structures, funding sources, and other crucial information to effectively tackle the severe gang violence in the country. The mission will involve training the Haitian police, conducting joint patrols, and guarding specific sites like ports.

Sources:

– [Vox](https://www.vox.com/2023/7/29/22603407/haiti-gang-violence-un-intervention-explained)