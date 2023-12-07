Explosions, bombings, and shootings have shaken Russian soil since the start of Russia’s invasion in February 2022. What was initially viewed as internal conflict has now revealed itself to be a not-so-secret campaign orchestrated by Ukraine. Employing drones and acts of sabotage, Ukrainian operatives have targeted key infrastructure, military installations, and even the heart of the Kremlin itself. These audacious attacks highlight Ukraine’s adoption of irregular warfare tactics as they continue to fight against the might of the Russian military.

One of the most intriguing aspects of this campaign is the series of assassination attempts that have taken place on Russian soil. Ukrainian fingerprints can be seen in the targeting of various individuals, from nationalist figures to military bloggers and politicians. On December 6, a former Ukrainian lawmaker known for his pro-Russian views was shot and killed in a park in the suburbs of Moscow. Ukrainian authorities neither confirmed nor denied their involvement in the assassination, but their satisfaction with his death was evident.

This unconventional warfare strategy has brought attention to Ukraine’s ability to infiltrate and strike deep within Russia’s borders. Through coordinated raids and strategic planning, Ukrainian fighters have managed to hold off Russian forces and expose the weaknesses of their border defenses. This has led to speculation about their involvement in the bombing of the Nord Stream gas pipelines in the Baltic Sea.

As the conflict continues to unfold, it is clear that Ukraine is employing unconventional tactics to level the playing field against the larger, more powerful Russian military. The Ukrainian campaign on Russian soil demonstrates a willingness to fight an asymmetrical war and exploit the weaknesses of their adversary. While the true impact of these operations remains uncertain, the Ukrainian fingerprints on an otherwise shadowy assassination campaign cannot be ignored.