Propaganda Films in Russia: Redefining the Narrative

TALLINN, Estonia – The Ukraine war, seen through the lens of propaganda, is taking a new form as it hits Russian movie screens. A film entitled “The Witness,” released on August 17, tells the story of a Belgian violinist who finds himself in Kyiv during the Russian invasion. The movie depicts Ukrainian troops as violent and inhumane, with the main character’s son even questioning the difference between Ukraine and Russia. This state-sponsored drama is just one example of an increasing number of propaganda films being produced in Russia.

The question remains: will these films attract viewers? Box-office results of similar movies have been disappointing, and public interest in following the war has waned. Many people are looking to escape the constant stream of negative news coming out of Ukraine.

Propaganda films have a long history, with various governments recognizing the power of cinema in shaping patriotic messages. From the Soviet Union to Nazi Germany, films have been used to influence public opinion. Even in more recent times, countries like North Korea and Iran have funded propaganda films to support their political ideologies.

In Russia, propaganda is not a random endeavor. The Kremlin openly speaks about its intent to bring the Russian narrative of the Ukraine war to the big screen. President Vladimir Putin has ordered the Culture Ministry to prioritize films that depict Russian heroism in Ukraine and combat what he falsely claims is the Nazi and fascist ideology present in Kyiv.

To fuel this propaganda machine, the Russian government is offering a record-breaking 30 billion ruble (about $320 million) funding for films. This significant investment plays a crucial role in an industry that heavily relies on state funding. However, it is important to note that not all films receiving state funding are propaganda. There is still a presence of “very decent cinema.”

The history of propaganda films in Russia dates back to the 2008 war with Georgia and continued with the annexation of Crimea in 2014. Films like “Crimea” and a romantic comedy about the peninsula’s bridge were part of a state-sponsored effort to justify Moscow’s actions and depict a positive image of Russia’s reign. However, these films faced criticism for their weak plots and characters and ultimately flopped at the box office.

With alternatives available, independent critics question why people would willingly watch state-funded propaganda films that align with the government’s narrative. Nevertheless, the influence of propaganda in shaping public opinion cannot be underestimated. Whether these films succeed or not, the fact remains that they play a significant role in shaping the perception of the Ukraine war among Russian audiences.

