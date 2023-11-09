UK Designates Russia’s Wagner Mercenary Group as a Banned Terrorist Organization

The U.K. government made a significant announcement today, stating that it will classify Russia’s notorious Wagner mercenary group as a banned terrorist organization. Despite the recent death of its leader, Yevgeny Prigozhin, the group continues to pose a threat to global security. The decision comes as an order is set to be introduced in Parliament, under the Terrorism Act, to proscribe the Wagner group.

Wagner has played a major role in Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and has also been active in Syria and various African nations. With the ban on Wagner, the group will now be in the same category as well-known extremist organizations such as the Islamic State and Hamas, as well as Northern Ireland paramilitaries.

The U.K. Home Secretary, Suella Braverman, stated that Wagner has been involved in heinous crimes, including looting, torture, and barbarous murders. She emphasized that the organization’s activities in Ukraine, the Middle East, and Africa pose a significant threat to global security. The proscription order explicitly labels them as terrorists under U.K. law.

Following the ban, the U.K. authorities will have the power to seize the group’s assets, although this is largely seen as symbolic since Wagner is not known to operate within Britain.

This decision by the U.K. government aligns with the recommendation made by the Parliament’s influential Foreign Affairs Committee in July, which highlighted the need to outlaw Wagner due to the underestimated threat they pose. The committee suggested that the uncertainty surrounding the group after Prigozhin’s armed mutiny in June should be exploited to disrupt them.

Although Prigozhin was reported killed in a plane crash on August 23, the circumstances surrounding his death remain unclear. The United States has already designated the Wagner Group as a transnational criminal organization, and several of Ukraine’s allies, including Lithuania and Estonia, have also imposed sanctions on the group’s leaders.

By banning Wagner, the U.K. demonstrates its commitment to addressing the global threat posed by mercenaries and sends a strong message against those who perpetrate violence, terrorize innocent civilians, and threaten stability around the world.