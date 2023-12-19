Britain and France Call for Economic Strength to Counter Russia’s Invasion of Ukraine

In a joint statement, the United Kingdom and France emphasized their commitment to ensuring the failure of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine. The foreign ministers of both countries, David Cameron and Catherine Colonna, emphasized the need for Ukraine’s allies to leverage their economic power to outmatch Moscow’s war capabilities.

Cameron, following his discussions with Colonna in Paris, highlighted the economic strength of Ukraine’s Western partners, stating that when their economies are combined, they exceed the Russian economy by a significant margin. He stressed the importance of utilizing this economic advantage and maintaining the commitment to ensure that Russian President Vladimir Putin faces defeat.

While no new aid for Ukraine was announced during the joint statement, both ministers affirmed that their support for Ukraine would continue as long as necessary. They reiterated that Russia’s aggression should not go unrewarded and must end in failure.

The issue of aid to Ukraine has encountered complications in the United States due to domestic politics. President Joe Biden’s efforts to provide billions of dollars in replenished wartime aid have faced delays in Congress. Despite this, the European Union and its member states have already contributed $91 billion in financial, military, humanitarian, and refugee assistance to Ukraine. However, negotiations for the next round of aid are ongoing.

Cameron emphasized that the situation in Ukraine can be likened to a play with different acts. He described the first act as the failure of Russia to achieve its objectives during the initial invasion in early 2022. The second act, according to Cameron, involved Ukraine’s successful counteroffensive in the summer of 2022 which led to the reclaiming of lost territory. He acknowledged that the third act, referring to Ukraine’s recent counteroffensive, has been challenging on land. However, he expressed optimism for the yet-to-be-written fourth act, urging collaboration and support from Western allies.

Cameron and Colonna also addressed the Israel-Hamas war during their discussions. France reiterated its call for a humanitarian pause in the fighting and urged progress towards a lasting cease-fire. The U.K. stressed the need for a sustainable cease-fire that guarantees the safety of Israel against Hamas’ threats. Colonna condemned the violence committed by extremist Jewish settlers in the occupied West Bank and voiced France’s intention to rally European sanctions against them.

As the conflict continues, the United Kingdom and France remain committed to supporting Ukraine and countering Russia’s aggression. Economic leverage and international cooperation are vital components in ensuring that Putin’s ambitions are thwarted.

