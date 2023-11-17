U.S. Government Takes Action Against Corruption and Malign Activities in the Western Balkans

In a significant move, the U.S. Department of the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) and the U.S. Department of State have designated several individuals and entities in the Western Balkans for their involvement in corruption and malign activities. This action is part of the U.S. Government’s commitment to promoting peace, stability, and democratic governance in the region.

Under the Western Balkans-related Executive Order (E.O.) 14033 and Russia-related E.O. 14024, eight individuals and six entities were designated by the OFAC. Additionally, two individuals and 12 entities were designated by the U.S. Department of State under E.O. 14024. These designations are aimed at addressing the perpetuation of corruption and the enabling of malign influence in the Balkans.

One of the designated individuals is Savo Cvijetinovic, a member of the executive board of Republika Srpska’s political party in Bosnia and Herzegovina (BiH). He is affiliated with a company that facilitated the illegal transfer of helicopter engines from Ukraine to Russia through BiH. Another designated individual, Petar Djokic, the RS Minister of Industry, Energy, and Mining, signed an agreement that posed a threat to the implementation of the Dayton Peace Agreement.

Dusko Perovic, the head of RS representational office in Moscow, Russia, has been instrumental in arranging meetings between RS President Milorad Dodik and Russian officials. Furthermore, Miodrag “Daka” Davidovic in Montenegro has engaged in money laundering and corruption activities that have compromised the country’s democratic institutions.

These individuals have been designated under various E.O.s for their involvement in corrupt practices, obstructing peace agreements, and threatening the stability of the region. The actions taken by the U.S. Government underscore its commitment to combatting corruption and ensuring the region’s integration into international institutions and organizations.

FAQ:

1. What is the purpose of these designations?

These designations are aimed at addressing corruption and malign activities in the Western Balkans and promoting peace, stability, and democratic governance in the region.

2. How many individuals and entities were designated?

A total of eight individuals and six entities were designated by the OFAC and two individuals and 12 entities were designated by the U.S. Department of State.

3. What are the consequences of being designated?

Being designated under these E.O.s results in the blocking of individuals’ and entities’ property and interests in property, restricting their access to financial resources.

4. How does this action support the integration of the Western Balkans into international institutions?

By addressing corruption and malign activities, this action aims to promote the region’s integration into international institutions, strengthening its ties with the international community.

Source: [U.S. Department of the Treasury](https://home.treasury.gov/news/press-releases/jy0528)