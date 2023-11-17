Gaza Underground: The Hidden World Beneath the Surface

Amidst the chaos and destruction of urban warfare in the Gaza Strip, Israeli ground forces face a perilous threat lurking beneath their feet. Hamas militants, responsible for a recent attack on Israel, have constructed an extensive network of hidden tunnels that span across the territory. Far from ordinary passageways, these tunnels snake beneath dense residential areas, allowing fighters to move undetected and unrestricted by their enemies. They serve as more than just hiding spots, featuring bunkers for stockpiling weapons and supplies, command centers, and even tunnels large enough for vehicles.

While the exact map of this vast underground network remains unknown to outsiders, photographs, videos, and accounts from individuals who have been inside provide glimpses into its structure and purpose. Researchers, journalists, and Israeli forces who invaded Gaza in 2014 have all contributed to the understanding of the tunnels.

This tactical tunnel system is more than just a transit pipeline. The tunnels act as shelters against attacks, planning rooms, ammunition warehouses, and even spaces for holding hostages. Dismantling these tunnels is a crucial objective for Israel as they seek to eradicate Hamas’ leadership following their recent attack on October 7.

Israel has used the existence of these tunnels as a justification for bombing civilian areas, but verifying the exact locations of the tunnels Hamas denies such claims. Israeli forces on the ground in Gaza must locate hidden entrances, often concealed in civilian buildings’ basements, leading to compact tunnels that are barely six and a half feet tall and three feet wide. Moving through these tunnels becomes a single-file endeavor, forcing Hamas fighters to navigate the underground maze carefully.

Hamas currently holds more than 200 Israeli hostages, many of whom are believed to be in the very tunnels Israel aims to destroy. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has made it clear that their safe return, along with the destruction of Hamas, is one of the primary objectives of the invasion.

However, these tunnels are not the only hidden passageways in Gaza. In response to Israel’s blockade, which tightened after Hamas came to power in 2007, an extensive smuggling network emerged along the Gaza-Egypt border. These tunnels serve to bypass the blockade, allowing the import of various goods, including weapons, electronics, construction materials, and fuel. Although some of these smuggling tunnels have been destroyed, some still remain operational.

Fighting an enemy with its own network of tunnels poses a significant challenge for the Israeli military, despite their superior size and equipment. John W. Spencer, an expert in urban warfare, likens it to “fighting under the sea” rather than on the surface or inside buildings. Specialized equipment is required for breathing, visibility, navigation, communication, and engaging the enemy effectively.

One of the primary dangers of entering these tunnels is the presence of explosives booby-trapped at the entrances by Hamas. The threat of collapse looms over Israeli forces as the militants can trigger the explosives at any moment.

Dismantling the entire tunnel network is an unrealistic goal for Israeli forces due to its vast extent. Instead, they will focus on blocking the tunnel entrances, likely through airstrikes or controlled demolitions by engineers. Entering the tunnels would level the playing field and strip Israeli forces of their advantages, which include the mass of troops, tanks, and helicopters currently making progress above ground.

The battle against Hamas in the Gaza underground presents a unique set of challenges for Israeli forces. Navigating this hidden world demands specialized tactics and equipment, highlighting the complexities of urban warfare. As the conflict continues, the fate of these subterranean passages remains uncertain, but their existence underscores the tenacity and resourcefulness of both sides in this ongoing struggle.