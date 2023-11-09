The Rise of Sonia Dara: From Harvard Economics Student to SI Swimsuit Star

Back in 2010, the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit rookie class introduced the world to some familiar names like Chrissy Teigen and Genevieve Morton. However, it also unveiled a new face that would leave a lasting impression – Sonia Dara. Although not a professional model, Sonia made her debut in the modeling industry during the SI Swimsuit shoot in Rajasthan, India, alongside renowned photographer Riccardo Tinelli.

At the time, Sonia was a sophomore studying economics at Harvard University. Her inclusion in the rookie class was a surprise, not only to her peers but also to herself. She expressed her disbelief, stating, “I’m usually in jeans, a chunky sweater, a ponytail, and glasses, with my head buried in a book. The people who know me would have to seriously use their imaginations to picture me as any kind of model.” Little did she know that her unique beauty and natural talent in front of the camera would capture the attention of millions.

Sonia’s feature in SI Swimsuit showcased stunning photos of her in Northern India, set against the backdrop of beautiful architecture and vibrantly clothed locals. These images not only showcased her physical beauty, but also served as a testament to her ability to adapt and shine in unfamiliar surroundings. The photos spoke volumes about her confidence and poise, solidifying her status as an SI Swimsuit star.

While Sonia had reservations about how her classmates at Harvard would react to seeing her as a model, there was never any doubt in the minds of those behind the scenes. Her presence in the rookie class was a testament to the magazine’s commitment to embracing diversity and celebrating unconventional beauty.

Today, Sonia Dara continues to make waves in various industries, proving that her SI Swimsuit feature was just the beginning of an extraordinary journey. From Harvard economics student to rising star, she serves as an inspiration for individuals navigating between different passions and defying expectations.