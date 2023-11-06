Telegram Takes Action Against Hamas-Linked Channels Following Pressure

Telegram, the popular messaging app, has recently taken steps to block several channels that were found to have ties to Hamas. This decision comes after external groups urged tech giants Apple and Google to apply pressure on Telegram to enforce their terms of service and remove channels that were in violation.

While other major social networks have already banned accounts related to Hamas, Telegram has become one of the key platforms for the group due to its unfiltered approach to social media. This has allowed first-hand accounts of the Israel-Hamas conflict to spread extensively. Some of these channels, which featured graphic images, videos, and calls to action from Hamas members, had amassed hundreds of thousands of subscribers.

The pro-Israel Zachor Legal Institute recently sent Apple a letter highlighting seven Hamas-linked accounts that were still accessible on Telegram for Apple users. Within 24 hours of receiving the letter, Telegram took action and banned four of the mentioned channels, including the Qassam Brigades, which had over 700,000 subscribers. However, three other channels with connections to Hamas, totaling nearly 1 million subscribers, remained active on iPhones.

It remains unclear why Telegram chose to remove some Hamas-linked channels and not others. Neither Telegram nor Apple have provided a comment regarding the pressure exerted on the company. The Zachor Legal Institute believes that Apple’s response was a result of their demands, stating that “Hamas uses these channels as psychological terror tools to influence Western public.” Google has not confirmed whether it asked Telegram to remove Hamas channels but referred to its app store policies that require content moderation for material celebrating terrorist attacks or promoting violence.

The decision to ban Hamas-related channels contradicts Telegram CEO Pavel Durov’s previous stance on the issue. Durov has long supported keeping these channels open and free from content policing, arguing that they provide crucial information about the war. However, Telegram’s more lenient approach to moderating Hamas content has resulted in a significant surge in subscribers.

As the conflict continues, the actions of major tech platforms will play a crucial role in curbing the dissemination of inflammatory content and ensuring responsible communication on social media. Telegram’s recent efforts to remove Hamas-linked channels demonstrate that external pressure can influence their stance on content moderation.