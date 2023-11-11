A New Chapter: Taliban’s Vision for Afghanistan

KANDAHAR, Afghanistan — As the world reflects on the second anniversary of the Taliban’s ascension to power, the extremist group remains steadfast in their belief that their rule is indefinite. With a strong foundation in Islamic law, the Taliban see no significant threats to their authority and have no plans to lift the ban on female education.

In a recent interview, the Taliban’s chief spokesman, Zabihullah Mujahid, reaffirmed their position on the matter, dismissing inquiries about the restrictions placed on girls and women. He asserted that the status quo would be upheld, thereby perpetuating the ban on girls attending school beyond the sixth grade. Sadly, this ban is just one of many stringent measures that Afghan women face, effectively shutting them out of education, jobs, and public life.

The Taliban’s rise to power on August 15, 2021, marked a turning point for Afghanistan as U.S. and NATO forces retreated from the country after two decades of conflict. To commemorate this anniversary, Tuesday was designated as a public holiday. However, it was evident that women, who are largely marginalized in public life, were not included in the celebrations.

In the city of Kandahar, recognized as the birthplace of the Taliban movement, military personnel proudly posed with armored vehicles, while enthusiastic young men paraded through the streets on bicycles, motorcycles, and cars, waving flags and displaying their weapons. Even toddlers could be seen clutching miniature Taliban flags adorned with Defense Minister Maulvi Mohammad Yaqoob’s photograph.

Meanwhile, in the capital city of Kabul, pick-up trucks filled with men and boys maneuvered through the crowded streets. Martyrs Square became a hub of activity as men swarmed the area, taking selfies and climbing atop monuments. Boys proudly posed with rifles, projecting an image of power and victory.

Over the past two years, it has become increasingly evident that Kandahar holds the true seat of power, with Supreme Leader Hibatullah Akhundzada at the helm, rather than the Taliban-led government in Kabul. This shift has implications for the trajectory of Afghanistan’s future.

Zabihullah Mujahid’s interview was conducted in a television studio located on a dilapidated former military compound in Kandahar. Surrounded by the remnants of a tumultuous past, the Taliban spokesman arrived in a white SUV, accompanied by a guard and a driver. Throughout the interview, he maintained a calm and polite demeanor, effortlessly regurgitating the standard Taliban talking points on issues such as women’s rights and international recognition.

As the Taliban continues to enforce its uncompromising vision for Afghanistan, questions remain regarding the fate of its people, particularly women and girls. Will there be any reprieve from the restrictive measures imposed upon them? What lies ahead for the country, as international recognition of the Taliban’s rule remains uncertain? Only time will unveil the answers to these pressing inquiries.

