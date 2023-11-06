Nicaragua: Unmasking the Unseen Struggles Behind Closed Borders

In the vibrant streets of Nicaragua, a cloak of normalcy hangs heavy. Bustling bars and restaurants lure in patrons with promises of peace and tranquility. But beyond the veneer of everyday life lies a country stifled by fear and oppression. Eyder Peralta, an intrepid journalist, managed to break through the barriers and reveal the hidden reality of a nation trapped in what some have dubbed the newest dictatorship of The Americas.

For years, foreign journalists have been banned from accessing Nicaragua, leaving the world in ignorance of its plight. Peralta, however, armed with his Nicaraguan passport, crossed the rural borders and descended into a territory shrouded in silence. His journey was not just a professional endeavor; it was a personal one. As he delved into the lives of the Nicaraguan people, he saw echoes of his own family history repeating.

The mural that confronts passersby, depicting a national guardsman preparing to execute a guerrilla fighter, serves as a testament to the vicious cycle of hatred that permeates Nicaraguan society. Félix Maradiaga, a former political prisoner, succinctly captures the essence of this perpetual cycle. It is a nation caught in a whirlwind of animosity and resentment, where past grievances fuel present struggles. The wounds of the past refuse to heal, feeding into the current climate of fear.

Ironically, in a country where only a mere 13 percent of the population identify as Sandinistas, the party’s presence continues to loom over every aspect of Nicaraguan life. The celebrations for the 44th anniversary of the Sandinista revolution drew thousands, showcasing a persistent nostalgia for a bygone era. This contradiction perplexes outsiders who struggle to comprehend the enduring grip of a party that represents a minority.

Nicaragua’s hidden reality is an urgent call for the world to see beyond the superficial facade. Behind closed borders, the people are suffocating, yearning for liberation from the shackles of fear. Peralta’s brave journey shines a light on their struggles, reminding us that true peace can only emerge when the secrets of Nicaragua are unmasked and confronted head-on.