New Perspective on the 2019 U.S. Raid against ISIS Leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi

In a recent investigation conducted by NPR journalist Daniel Estrin, new information has surfaced challenging the Pentagon’s initial account of the 2019 U.S. raid that targeted ISIS founder Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi. While the Pentagon claims that their airstrikes did not result in civilian casualties, Estrin’s investigation uncovers a different story.

During the raid, U.S. special operations forces pursued Baghdadi to his Syrian hideout. As he fled into a tunnel, he detonated a suicide bomb, killing himself and two of his children. However, what happened outside Baghdadi’s compound raises questions about the airstrikes conducted by the U.S. forces.

Three men driving a van near Baghdadi’s location were also targeted in the U.S. airstrikes. Khaled Mustafa Qurmo, 27, and Khaled Abdel Majid Qurmo, 30, were killed, while the third man, Barakat Ahmad Barakat, now 39, suffered severe injuries. The U.S. military claims that these men were “enemy combatants” who posed a threat by approaching their troops and disregarding warnings to stop.

Contrary to the U.S. military’s account, Estrin’s investigation reveals that the men were not militants but civilians. Through independent research, he tracked down relatives of the victims who confirmed that they were agricultural laborers participating in the seasonal olive harvest. Barakat, the lone survivor, recounts that he and the other two men were on their way home from the olive press when they were suddenly attacked without any warning.

The airstrike resulted in the loss of Barakat’s right hand and severe impairment of his left hand, rendering him unable to work and provide for his wife and five children. To his dismay, he claims that the U.S. military never reached out to him, and he now seeks compensation for the harm caused.

The revelation of this contrasting narrative has prompted the Pentagon to announce a review of the new information. It remains to be seen how this investigation will unfold and what implications it may have on the U.S. military’s actions and policies in such raids.

Frequently Asked Questions

1. What was the 2019 U.S. raid against ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi?

The 2019 U.S. raid was a military operation conducted by U.S. special operations forces to target and capture or kill ISIS founder Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi. The raid took place in Syria.

2. What were the results of the raid?

During the raid, Baghdadi fled into a tunnel and detonated a suicide bomb, killing himself and two of his children. Additionally, U.S. airstrikes were conducted on a van, resulting in the death of two individuals and severe injuries to another.

3. How does NPR’s investigation challenge the Pentagon’s account?

NPR journalist Daniel Estrin’s investigation reveals that the individuals targeted in the U.S. airstrikes on the van were not militants but civilians. The Pentagon initially claimed that these men were “enemy combatants” who posed a threat to U.S. troops. However, Estrin’s research uncovered evidence that they were agricultural laborers participating in the seasonal olive harvest.

4. What is the current status of the investigation?

Following the release of this new information, the Pentagon has announced that it will review the incident and take into account the findings brought to light by NPR’s investigation. The investigation is ongoing, and additional developments are expected.

Sources:

– NPR News: [https://www.npr.org/](https://www.npr.org/)