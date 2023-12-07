The Enchanting Train Journey That Captivates Travelers

Turkey, known for its historical and cultural wonders, is also gaining recognition as a top rail destination. While most people are familiar with the famous Orient Express, there is another train journey that has been captivating the hearts of travelers – the Dogu Express, or Eastern Express in English.

Originally a commuter train from Ankara to Kars, the Dogu Express has recently gained popularity among Turkish influencers for its breathtaking scenery and hidden gems along the way. With its transformation into a tourist route in 2019, this 30-hour sleeper train has become a must-experience for those seeking an off-the-beaten-path adventure.

Passengers are in awe of the stunning landscapes that unfold outside their window as the train departs from Ankara, leaving behind the bustling cityscape for vast vistas. The cabins on the train are cozy and comfortable, complete with bunk beds that can be converted into seats during the day. Travelers often personalize their compartments with lights, scarves, and candles, creating a warm and inviting atmosphere.

One of the highlights of the journey is the stop at Ilic, a small village known for its proximity to the mesmerizing Dark Canyon. This natural wonder is adorned with the captivating Stone Road, which weaves along the canyonside, occasionally disappearing into tunnels or navigating treacherous turns. Despite its reputation for danger, tourists are irresistibly drawn to the dramatic cliffs and steep gorges overlooking the flowing Euphrates.

Tickets for the Dogu Express, however, are notoriously difficult to obtain as they tend to sell out within minutes. Turkish travel agencies typically buy large quantities of tickets in advance to cater to their clients, leaving limited options for individual travelers. The key to securing a ticket is to be quick and vigilant, checking the website at midnight when tickets are released for sale.

For travelers looking to embark on this enchanting train journey, they can also explore Ankara, the capital of Turkey, before boarding the Dogu Express. The city offers a unique blend of modern and historical attractions. The Ataturk mausoleum, resting place of Turkey’s founding father, stands as a testament to the country’s history. Ulus, the old quarter of Ankara, takes visitors back in time with its Roman ruins, preserved passageways, and an ancient castle that provides panoramic views of the surroundings.

In recent years, Ankara has also embraced a contemporary flair with places like Sanat Sokağı, where restored Ottoman houses have been transformed into charming cafes and artisanal shops. For art enthusiasts, CemModern provides a platform for global exhibitions, bringing together diverse cultural experiences.

So, if you yearn for a one-of-a-kind train journey that reveals Turkey’s hidden treasures and captivating landscapes, the Dogu Express awaits. Prepare for an adventure like no other as you traverse through breathtaking scenery, immerse yourself in historical and cultural wonders, and create memories that will last a lifetime.

