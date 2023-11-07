The Resilience of Communities Amidst Conflict

In a city where Arabs and Jews live side by side, tensions run high in Lod, Israel. As Israel mourns the lives lost and prepares for a major ground invasion of the Gaza Strip, Hanadi Essa Basel, the manager of the Mosaic Community Center, describes her mission as ensuring the safety and well-being of the community during this difficult period. The center has transformed its operations, offering psychological support and workshops for young children to process their emotions amidst the trauma caused by the ongoing conflict.

Lod, a mixed community where both Jewish and Palestinian citizens of Israel reside, was previously a site of violent clashes during the last major escalation between Israel and Hamas. The scars from those events still linger, making it hard for both communities to openly share their experiences and memories. Now, with tensions even higher, activists advocating for peace and solidarity between Jews and Arabs face danger when speaking out, even for simple expressions of condolence for civilian deaths in Gaza.

Despite these challenges, communities in Lod and throughout Israel have displayed remarkable resilience. The Mosaic Community Center serves as an “emergency room” for anyone affected, regardless of their background. It is a testament to the importance of finding common ground and supporting one another during times of crisis.

Efforts to build a shared society and promote understanding between Arabs and Jews continue, even in the face of adversity. Organizations like Standing Together, composed of Jewish and Palestinian citizens of Israel, strive to create a sense of unity amidst the prevailing fear and uncertainty. Nadav Shofet, an organizer with Standing Together, acknowledges the tough times but remains hopeful. People in Israel, regardless of their ethnicity or religion, share a collective sense of fear, yet also a strong desire for peace.

The resilience of communities in Lod and other mixed areas exemplifies the enduring strength and determination to build bridges even amidst conflict. By focusing on common humanity rather than division, there is hope for a brighter future where communities can heal and thrive together.