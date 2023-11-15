A Breakthrough in North Korea’s Naval Strategy: The Emergence of a Tactical Nuclear Attack Submarine

North Korea has made a significant stride in its naval capabilities with the recent rollout of a reconfigured old submarine. The unveiling of this new vessel marks a turning point in North Korea’s strategic approach, shifting its focus from strategic to tactical nuclear weapons. Here are six key takeaways from this groundbreaking development:

1. Reconfiguration of an Existing Submarine

The submarine in question is a modified ROMEO-class diesel/electric submarine, a design dating back to the 1950s. The reconfiguration involved extensive modifications, making it about 10 meters longer than the original ROMEO. These modifications included elongating the missile section and reconfiguring the bow to a rounded shape.

2. Enhanced Missile Capacity

The most significant modifications were made to accommodate an increased number of missiles. The new submarine boasts four hatches large enough to launch submarine-launched ballistic missiles (SLBMs) with a range of approximately 1,250 kilometers. Additionally, there are six launch tubes for land-attack cruise missiles (LACMs) with a range of 2,000 kilometers. These enhancements significantly expand North Korea’s missile capabilities.

3. Tactical Nuclear Weapons

The shift in focus from strategic to tactical nuclear weapons aligns with North Korea’s propaganda and deterrent strategy. By developing submarine-launched tactical nuclear weapons, North Korea aims to increase its military significance and ability to strike targets within South Korea, Japan, and US bases in the region.

4. Conversion Plans and Capacity

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has expressed intentions to convert all remaining ROMEO-class submarines into missile submarines. This would potentially result in a future force carrying up to 80 SLBMs and 120 LACMs. However, the conversion process is expected to be slow due to North Korea’s limited shipbuilding capacity.

5. Nuclear-Powered Submarines

Kim Jong Un has emphasized the importance of developing nuclear-powered submarines for the future of North Korea’s navy. While this goal remains on the horizon, substantial technical assistance from China and/or Russia would be necessary to achieve it.

6. Second Fiddle to Land-Based Missiles

While the emergence of the tactical nuclear attack submarine is a significant development, it is important to note that it still plays a secondary role compared to North Korea’s growing land-based ballistic and cruise missile force. The land-based force offers greater survivability and a larger arsenal, making it the primary focus of North Korea’s nuclear strategy.

FAQ:

Q: What type of submarine did North Korea reconfigure?

A: North Korea reconfigured a ROMEO-class diesel/electric submarine.

Q: How many hatches does the new submarine have for launching missiles?

A: The new submarine has four hatches for submarine-launched ballistic missiles (SLBMs) and six hatches for land-attack cruise missiles (LACMs).

Q: What is the purpose of the tactical nuclear attack submarine?

A: The tactical nuclear attack submarine is part of North Korea’s strategy to develop a more significant sea-based deterrent and enhance its ability to strike targets in South Korea, Japan, and US bases in the region.

Q: How many submarines does North Korea plan to convert?

A: North Korea intends to convert all remaining ROMEO-class submarines, potentially resulting in a force carrying up to 80 SLBMs and 120 LACMs.

Q: Are there plans to develop nuclear-powered submarines?

A: North Korea aims to develop nuclear-powered submarines in the future, but it would require substantial technical assistance from China and/or Russia.

Q: How does the new submarine compare to land-based missiles?

A: While the new submarine is a significant development, it still plays a secondary role compared to North Korea’s land-based ballistic and cruise missile force, which offers greater survivability and a larger arsenal.