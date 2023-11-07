In the remote region of Dara Sokor, Cambodia, lies a grandiose project that has raised eyebrows and concerns among environmentalists and local communities alike. The Dara Sakor Seashore Resort, a self-contained tourist city being built by a Chinese company, has been touted as a venue for “feasting and revelry,” featuring luxurious villas, a deep-sea port, power stations, hospitals, and even a casino. However, 15 years after its inception, the project remains largely unfinished and has already had far-reaching negative consequences.

Cambodia has become heavily reliant on Chinese investments, with China providing half of all direct investment and a majority of foreign aid. The Dara Sakor project is a testament to this economic partnership, yet it has come at a steep cost. The construction and development associated with the project have had a profound impact on the region’s natural environment, leading to deforestation and the displacement of thousands of local residents.

Furthermore, the rushed and poorly planned nature of some Chinese investments in Cambodia, including the Dara Sakor resort, has caused concerns about their long-term sustainability. The once quiet coastal town of Sihanoukville, neighboring Dara Sakor, serves as a stark example of the negative consequences of hasty development driven by Chinese demand for casinos. The town, now littered with unfinished tower blocks, experienced a crime wave and witnessed an economic collapse during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The secretive nature of the Dara Sakor project is also cause for suspicion. The Chinese companies involved have provided minimal information about themselves, leaving room for speculation about their intentions and objectives in Cambodia. Such suspicions have fueled international concerns regarding China’s influence in the region.

The environmental and social impact of the Dara Sakor Seashore Resort raises questions about Cambodia’s development strategy under its former prime minister, Hun Sen. The country’s eagerness to achieve rapid growth has often resulted in generous concessions to influential individuals and foreign companies, with little consideration for the long-term consequences or the welfare of local communities.

While Chinese investments have undoubtedly brought some benefits to Cambodia, it is crucial to strike a balance between economic development and sustainable practices. The Dara Sakor project serves as a reminder that relying on unsustainable practices ultimately jeopardizes the well-being of both the environment and the people.

As Cambodia closely aligns with China’s Belt and Road Initiative, it is essential to reassess the approach to development and prioritize accountability, transparency, and comprehensive evaluations of projects. Only by doing so can Cambodia ensure that its economic growth is sustainable and beneficial for all its citizens in the long run.