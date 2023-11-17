The Unprecedented Return of Thailand’s King’s Second Son Signals Potential Reconciliation

Bangkok, Thailand – In a surprising turn of events, the long-estranged son of Thailand’s King Maha Vajiralongkorn has returned to the country after a staggering 27 years of living abroad. Vacharaesorn Vivacharawongse’s unexpected homecoming has sparked speculation about potential reconciliation within the Thai royal family, particularly given the delicate circumstances surrounding the king’s eldest daughter, who has been in a coma since December.

Vacharaesorn, a 42-year-old lawyer based in New York, is the second son of King Vajiralongkorn from his previous marriage to Sujarinee Vivacharawongse, a notable actress. The then-crown prince divorced Sujarinee publicly in 1996, accusing her of adultery. Following their separation, Sujarinee and her children relocated abroad, while the youngest daughter was welcomed back into the royal family and bestowed the title Princess Sirivannavari Nariratana. In contrast, the four sons have maintained their estranged relationship and lack any formal royal titles.

Although the Palace has yet to comment on Vacharaesorn’s visit, his actions speak volumes. Shortly after his arrival, he visited the Foundation for Slum Child Care, where he made a generous donation to support their noble work. According to a Facebook post by the foundation, Vacharaesorn engaged thoughtfully with the underprivileged children and their families, displaying a genuine interest in their well-being.

Various photos posted captured poignant moments of Vacharaesorn embracing the children and engaging in heartfelt conversations with them. These heartwarming interactions only deepen the mystery surrounding his unexpected return and fuel speculation about a potential reconciliation between the estranged son and his father’s household.

In addition to his charity visit, Vacharaesorn has been exploring notable religious sites in Bangkok. Videos depict him leisurely strolling through the renowned Temple of the Emerald Buddha, located within the Grand Palace’s grounds. One of his social media posts showcases him riding an auto-rickshaw through the city streets at night, accompanied by the caption “Bangkok Tuk-Tuk.” These glimpses into his activities hint at a desire to reconnect with his roots and immerse himself in the vibrant culture of his homeland.

It is crucial to note that King Vajiralongkorn, at 71 years old, has undergone a series of marriages and has seven children, yet he has not named an official heir. Notably, his most recent marriage to Queen Suthida was publicly announced shortly before his coronation in 2019. The king ascended the throne in 2016 following the passing of his esteemed father, King Bhumibol Adulyadej.

The son’s sudden return and his engagement in charitable efforts, coupled with his exploration of the city steeped in tradition, have ignited hope for potential reconciliation within the Thai royal family. As tensions surrounding the king’s eldest daughter’s condition persist, observers eagerly await any developments or official statements that may shed light on this groundbreaking chapter in Thailand’s royal history.

FAQ:

Q: Who is Vacharaesorn Vivacharawongse?

A: Vacharaesorn Vivacharawongse is the estranged son of Thailand’s King Maha Vajiralongkorn from his previous marriage to Sujarinee Vivacharawongse, a former actress.

Q: Why did Vacharaesorn return to Thailand?

A: The reasons behind Vacharaesorn’s unexpected return to Thailand remain unknown. However, his actions, including charitable endeavors and visits to religious sites, point towards potential reconciliation within the Thai royal family.

Q: What is the current condition of the king’s eldest daughter?

A: The king’s eldest daughter, Princess Bajrakitiyabha Mahidol, has been in a coma since December. In January, the Palace confirmed that she remains unconscious and on life support.

Q: How many children does King Vajiralongkorn have?

A: King Vajiralongkorn has a total of seven children.

Q: Has the king named an official heir?

A: As of now, King Vajiralongkorn has not announced an official heir.