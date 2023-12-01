The Devastating Impact of Hamas’ Brutal Assaults on Israeli Women

Amidst the horrors of Hamas’ relentless campaign of violence, one aspect of their ruthless actions has come to light. Testimony after testimony has revealed the scope of their cruel and barbaric assaults on Israeli women. The accounts paint a gruesome picture, leaving no doubt about the unspeakable acts that these innocent victims have endured before their tragic deaths.

One cannot underestimate the gravity of this matter, as the details behind these heinous acts are horrifying. Graphic videos circulated by Hamas showcase the sheer brutality inflicted upon the victims. The images of these women speak volumes about the unimaginable atrocities committed against them.

Eyewitnesses from the Zaka search and rescue organization and the victim-identification center at the Shura base have shared their terrifying experiences. Their firsthand accounts highlight the harrowing reality of the violence inflicted by Hamas. It is through their courage and willingness to come forward that we gain a deeper understanding of the extent of Hamas’ crimes.

The weight of these revelations was so overwhelming that Cochav Elkayam-Levy, upon a brief phone conversation with Michal Herzog, the wife of Israel’s president, found herself unable to contain her emotions. This significant incident is a testament to the profound impact of these shocking revelations on the collective consciousness of those who are fighting against Hamas’ reign of terror.

The magnitude of Hamas’ campaign of rape against Israeli women cannot be ignored or downplayed. It is imperative that the international community recognizes the severity of these crimes and takes decisive action to condemn and prevent further acts of violence against innocent women.

