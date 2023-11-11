The Environmental Implications of Japan’s Fukushima Water Release

Japan recently made the decision to release treated radioactive water from the damaged Fukushima power plant into the Pacific Ocean. This move has sparked controversy, with China imposing a ban on Japanese seafood and protests arising in Japan and South Korea. However, the UN’s atomic regulator assures us that the released water will have minimal radiological impact on both people and the environment.

The Fukushima disaster occurred in 2011 when an earthquake and subsequent tsunami damaged the nuclear power plant, leading to a meltdown of the reactor cores and contamination of the facility’s water with highly radioactive material. In efforts to cool down the fuel rods within the reactors, the plant has continuously pumped in water, resulting in the accumulation of contaminated water stored in over 1,000 tanks, equivalent to more than 500 Olympic swimming pools.

Japan justifies the water release by claiming that the land occupied by the tanks is needed for the construction of new facilities to safely decommission the plant. Additionally, concerns are raised about the potential consequences of tank collapse during a natural disaster.

The gradual release of the waste water into the ocean has been approved by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) and is planned to occur over the next several years. The primary concern surrounding the water release lies in the presence of a radioactive form of hydrogen called tritium, which cannot be removed from the water due to technological limitations. Instead, the water is diluted.

Experts argue that the release is safe based on the fact that tritium is found in water worldwide, and at low levels, it has minimal impact. However, critics emphasize the need for further research regarding its potential effects on marine life, the ocean bed, and human health. The IAEA has indicated that the tritium concentration in the discharged water is far below the operational limit set at 1,500 becquerels per liter (Bg/L), which is significantly lower than the World Health Organization’s limit for drinking water at 10,000 Bq/L.

While some scientists support the safety claims, others believe that the long-term consequences of the water release are unpredictable. Emily Hammond, an energy and environmental law expert, argues that science cannot definitively determine what should be considered “safe” at very low levels of exposure to radionuclides like tritium.

Furthermore, concerns have been raised by institutions such as the US National Association of Marine Laboratories, which expressed doubts about the data provided by Japan. Marine biologist Robert Richmond from the University of Hawaii shared worries about the inability to detect or remove potential pollutants once they enter the water, sediment, and organisms. Environmental groups like Greenpeace also point to research suggesting negative effects on plants and animals when tritium is ingested.

The release of the Fukushima waste water has had diplomatic implications as well, with China imposing a ban on Japanese seafood. Media commentators view this action as potentially politically motivated, as scientific evidence does not support concerns about seafood safety due to the low levels of radiation released. Nevertheless, individuals who regularly interact with the Pacific Ocean, such as South Korean female divers known as “haenyeo,” express their anxieties. These divers consider themselves intimately connected to the sea and worry about the potential risks.

Ocean currents, particularly the cross-Pacific Kuroshio current, could spread the waste water released into the ocean. Fishermen also express concerns about the long-term impact on their reputation and livelihoods. While the Pacific Islands Forum Chair and Cook Islands Prime Minister Mark Brown believes that the water release meets international safety standards, he acknowledges the complexity of the issue and calls for each nation to assess the available science.

