A Glimmer of Hope: A Tale of Secret Education in Afghanistan

In a country where education for girls has been banned by the Taliban, a network of secret schools has emerged, defying the rules and providing a glimmer of hope for hundreds of Afghan girls. Parasto Hakim, the mastermind behind this clandestine operation, has created a safe space for learning, empowering girls across eight provinces in Afghanistan.

Operating under the name SRAK, Hakim’s network of schools educates around 400 girls, with the assistance of 150 courageous teachers and staff. The mission of SRAK is to ensure that girls have access to education, despite the Taliban’s oppressive policies. To protect the safety of everyone involved, CNN has chosen not to disclose Hakim’s real name or the identities of the teachers and students interviewed for this article.

CNN was given the rare opportunity to film inside one of SRAK’s underground classrooms. However, to ensure the safety of the students and staff, the exact location of the school remains hidden.

The establishment of these secret classrooms became necessary after the Taliban regained control of Afghanistan in 2021. Despite the group’s claims of a more progressive government, it became apparent that their promises to protect women and girls were nothing more than empty words. The education ban imposed by the Taliban threatened to erase the hard-fought progress made by Afghan women over the past two decades.

Parasto Hakim, a true heroine, refused to let the dreams of countless young girls be extinguished. She devised security protocols to protect the students and staff in the event of a Taliban inspection. When confronted by Taliban members at the front gates, Hakim instructed the girls to remain silent, keep their eyes down, and not engage in conversation, regardless of direct questions from the militants.

In a harrowing encounter, the Taliban attempted to bribe the girls into revealing information, but their resolute silence prevailed. Frustrated and unable to coerce them, the militants resorted to intimidation and shouting towards Hakim and another teacher. However, their efforts were in vain, and ultimately they were forced to leave.

The resilience and courage of these girls in the face of danger is truly remarkable. They understand the value of education and are willing to take extraordinary risks to continue their learning journey. The secret classrooms of SRAK have become beacons of hope, where the light of knowledge shines brightly despite the darkness imposed by the Taliban.

While the work of SRAK is commendable, it is important to remember that these secret schools should not have to exist in the first place. Education is a fundamental right that should be accessible to all, regardless of gender. The international community must continue to press for the protection and promotion of girls’ education in Afghanistan.

